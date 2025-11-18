Foreign Minister Meets German Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Member

Amman, November 18 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday received Alexander Radwan, Chair of the Parliamentary Group for Arabic-Speaking Countries and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Bundestag.The two officials discussed ways to bolster the longstanding Jordanian–German partnership and explore prospects for expanding cooperation across various sectors.They reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

