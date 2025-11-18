Sendturtle Users Share Thousands Of Secure Links As Growth Accelerates

MENAFN - GetNews)



The fast-growing document sharing and eSignature platform sees rapid adoption as professionals turn to secure, trackable links instead of email attachments.

Arlington, VA - November 18, 2025 - SendTurtle, the intelligent document sharing and eSignature platform, today announced a major milestone as users have now shared thousands of secure document links through the platform. The rapid adoption highlights the growing demand for safe, trackable alternatives to email attachments across industries such as sales, consulting, accounting, and legal services.

SendTurtle allows users to send proposals, contracts, and sensitive documents as secure, custom-branded links, each with page-by-page analytics, view tracking, and built-in eSignature support. As digital collaboration increases, professionals are choosing SendTurtle to protect client information while gaining valuable insights into recipient engagement.

“Our growth shows just how ready professionals are for a better way to share and track documents,” said Ian Garrett, CEO of SendTurtle.“Users tell us that once they see who opened their file, which pages got attention, and when it was signed, they can't imagine going back to sending attachments. It's secure, fast, and incredibly transparent.”

SendTurtle's platform also helps teams save time by unifying the sending, signing, and tracking process within one clean interface. Its analytics dashboard gives users a detailed breakdown of document engagement, making follow-ups more strategic and results-driven.

The surge in shared links reflects SendTurtle's continued momentum and community-driven product growth. With optional à la carte signatures, affordable plans, and no-compromise security, the platform continues to gain traction among small businesses and enterprise teams alike.

To learn more or try SendTurtle, visit .

About SendTurtle

Launched in 2024, SendTurtle (by Phalanx) is a SaaS product that provides founders, business owners, and consultants with document eSignatures, sharing, and post-send analytics. After working with hundreds of startups and witnessing firsthand how founders struggle with scattered tools and zero visibility after hitting "send," the team built SendTurtle: a fast, secure, and smart way to share documents.

With built-in privacy, engagement insights, and AI-driven recommendations, SendTurtle makes sending high-stakes documents smarter, safer, and stress-free-for founders, consultants, and teams alike. Learn more at sendturtle.