China Semiconductor Device Market To Reach USD 310.78 Billion By 2030 With Strong Growth In AI And Automotive Applications

"China Semiconductor Device Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the China Semiconductor Device Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

China Semiconductor Device Market Overview

The China semiconductor market size totals USD 217.55 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a 7.39% CAGR to reach USD 310.78 billion by 2030. The expansion is further supported by capacity growth at domestic foundries and advancements in integrated circuit technologies.

In addition to size growth, the China Semiconductor Device Market share is being shaped by a combination of state-backed initiatives and rising private sector investment.

Key Trends in China Semiconductor Device Market

1. Expansion of Domestic IC Production

China is boosting semiconductor fabrication capacity under national initiatives, with foundries like SMIC, Huahong, and Nexchip scaling production to stabilize supply and improve efficiency.

2. Rising AI and Edge-Computing Demand

Investment by cloud providers is driving demand for GPUs, high-bandwidth memory, and SoC solutions, supporting growth in domestically designed chips.

3. Growth in Automotive-Grade SiC/GaN Devices

The use of silicon carbide and gallium nitride in electric vehicle powertrains is increasing, with domestic producers expanding from wafer production to packaging.

4. Expansion of 5G and Industrial Applications

Deployment of 5G networks and adoption of smart factory technologies are raising demand for RF ICs, sensors, and control devices across industrial and communication sectors.

Segmentation of China Semiconductor Device Market

By Device Type:

Discrete Semiconductors: Diodes, Transistors, Power Transistors, Rectifiers and Thyristors, Other Discrete Devices

Optoelectronics: LEDs, Laser Diodes, Image Sensors, Optocouplers, Other Device Types

Sensors and MEMS: Pressure, Magnetic Field, Actuators, Acceleration and Yaw Rate, Temperature and Others

Integrated Circuits:

Analog

Micro: Microprocessors (MPU), Microcontrollers (MCU)

Digital Signal Processors

Logic

Memory

By Technology Node:

< 3nm

3nm

5nm

7nm

16nm

28nm

By Business Model:

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

Design / Fabless Vendor

By End-User Industry:

Automotive

Communication (Wired and Wireless)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Computing / Data Storage

Data Centers

AI Applications

Key Players in China Semiconductor Device Market

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC): China's leading foundry, specializing in advanced and mature node semiconductor manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC): Global leader in semiconductor fabrication, providing advanced process technologies and foundry services.

Hua Hong Group: Major domestic foundry in China, expanding production capacity across multiple technology nodes.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd: South Korean tech giant with strong semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in memory, logic, and advanced chips.

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC): Focused on memory chip production, including NAND flash, with integrated manufacturing in China.

Conclusion

The China Semiconductor Device Market is set to expand steadily and new-energy vehicles. Observing China Semiconductor Device Market trends, companies investing in mature and advanced technologies are poised to strengthen China's position in global semiconductor production.

The China Semiconductor Device Market statistics indicate ongoing growth in market share and adoption across multiple industries.

Get more insights:

Semiconductor Device Market

