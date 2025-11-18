Enji's 2025 Report Highlights Disconnect Between Strong Economy And Small Business Burnout

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“The stock market may be booming, but that prosperity isn't trickling down to the small businesses keeping our communities alive,” said Tayler Cusick Hollman, Founder of Enji"Enji's 2025 State of Small Business Report exposes the gap between Wall Street success and Main Street struggle. While the economy looks strong, small business owners face rising costs, tight budgets, and burnout. Only 2.37% call the climate“extremely friendly” to small business, and 81% report burnout-revealing how far prosperity has drifted from everyday entrepreneurs.

SAN DIEGO, CA - November 18th, 2025 - While headlines have trumpeted stock market highs and economic growth in 2025, Main Street tells a very different story. According to the new State of Small Business Report from Enji, a mere 2.37% describe the current climate as“extremely friendly” to small business-despite being the backbone of the U.S. economy.

The report, based on insights from 245 small business owners across 40 states and 13 industries, reveals the reality behind the headlines: small business owners are juggling it all, often alone, with rising costs, tightening customer budgets, and constant pressure to stay visible. While the economy may look strong on paper, small business owners describe their year as“overwhelming,”“exhausting,” and“uncertain,” with just 37% feeling optimistic about 2026.

Key Findings from the State of Small Biz Report



40.76% say the current climate is“not so friendly” or“not at all friendly” for small business

“Rising costs/inflation” and“customer's ability to pay” have“significantly” impacted 58.25% of small business

Only 22.17% call their marketing“very” or“extremely” effective, and just 38% saw higher revenue this year.

Generating leads and getting customers are the top challenges 81% experienced some level of burnout this year



Small Businesses Struggle in Silence

Small business is facing a harsh reality going into 2026, but everyone is focused on Target's stock price and ignoring the fact that their favorite local spot is struggling. Most small businesses are investing more time and money, yet the payoff has been falling short. This isn't just a problem for the owners themselves-small businesses make up an historical average of 45% of the U.S. GDP. And when they struggle or fail, the ripple effects are felt across communities, workers, and the broader economy. The gap between public perception and the reality on Main Street has never been wider-or more urgent.

About the Report

The State of Small Business Report provides an in-depth look at what running a small business really looks like today. Based on responses from 245 small business owners, the report captures real-world insights on marketing, business growth, and the challenges owners face daily. The report is designed to give small business owners, policymakers, and industry observers a clear picture of the current small business environment and actionable takeaways for 2026.

About Enji

Enji builds simple, smart marketing tools that help small business owners take control of their marketing-without needing a big budget or a marketing degree. From creating custom marketing plans to tracking performance and scheduling social posts, Enji is designed to make marketing easier, faster, and actually effective.