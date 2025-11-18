New Cruise Ship Arrival Increases Demand For Cruise Transfers Between Seward And Anchorage

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Pacific Alaska Tours Expands Service to Seward, Alaska"With Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas scheduled to dock in Seward for the first time in May 2025, thousands more cruise passengers will need transportation between Seward and Anchorage. Since Alaska lacks a statewide public transit system, the added demand is being met by independent providers. Pacific Alaska Tours is expanding its services to accommodate the influx, offering both direct and sightseeing transfers, with increased vehicles and staff ready for the 2025 season.

JUNEAU, Alaska - Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, which carries up to 4,905 guests, will make its first-ever port call into Seward, Alaska, on May 22, 2025. The ship will join other cruise lines and vessels that regularly call on the Port of Seward throughout the summer season. This new docking will significantly increase the number of passengers embarking and disembarking in Seward - many of whom will need to travel to Anchorage.

The increase brings greater demand for reliable Alaska cruise transfers. With no statewide public transportation system, independent operators are stepping up to provide reliable travel between Seward and Anchorage.

Pacific Alaska Tours, which specializes in ground transportation for cruise passengers, is prepared to accommodate the additional demand.

“Many passengers are not aware that transportation options in Alaska can be limited due to the remote nature of many of its cities and towns,” said Jason Keedy, Senior Director of Alaska Operations for Pacific Alaska Tours.“Our team has been preparing for the arrival of the Ovation of the Seas. We have expanded our cruise ship transfer services in Seward to ensure passengers have reliable and comfortable travel to and from Anchorage.”

Pacific Alaska Tours offers direct transfers between Seward and Anchorage, as well as sightseeing-based transfers that include a stop at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center along the Seward Highway. The company has increased equipment availability and staffing ahead of the season.

“Visitors come to Alaska for a sense of adventure and to explore the beauty of this great state. They shouldn't have to worry about how they'll get to and from their ship,” said Keedy.“Booking transfers in advance ensures a smooth, stress-free start and finish to their journey, allowing them to focus on experiencing all that Alaska has to offer.”

Information on Seward cruise transfers, Alaska sightseeing tours, and reservations are available at

About Pacific Alaska Tours

Pacific Alaska Tours provides ground transportation services for cruise passengers and independent travelers throughout Alaska.

The company offers direct transfers, sightseeing-based transfers, and charter services connecting major ports and destinations across Southcentral Alaska.