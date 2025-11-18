Genloop Named A Top Tech 30 Startup At Techsparks 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



Genloop, a portfolio company of 1752VC, was named one of the Top Tech 30 Startups of 2025 at India's premier tech summit, TechSparks.

Santa Monica, CA - November 18, 2025 - Genloop, a portfolio company of 1752VC (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator), has been recognized as one of the Top Tech 30 Startups of 2025 at TechSparks, India's most influential startup-tech summit hosted by YourStory Media.

This distinction places Genloop among the most promising companies shaping the future of AI, data infrastructure, and enterprise intelligence.

Genloop Shines at TechSparks 2025

Now in its 16th edition, TechSparks continues to serve as the epicenter of innovation for India's startup ecosystem. Held at Taj Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru, the 2025 summit brought together over 3,000 founders, investors, CXOs, developers, and policymakers to explore how AI and deeptech will power India's $10 trillion digital future.

The event featured:



100+ global speakers

50+ curated startup showcases

Hands-on masterclasses

A dynamic AI-led hackathon Immersive future-tech experience zones

Genloop was showcased as part of the prestigious Top Tech 30, YourStory's annual list spotlighting startups making meaningful, future-shaping contributions to India's technology landscape.

1752VC's Perspective

“TechSparks is one of the most important stages in global innovation, and seeing Genloop recognized as a Top Tech 30 Startup is a proud moment for us,” said a 1752VC representative.“Their work at the intersection of AI and analytics reflects the kind of bold, category-defining innovation we aim to back at 1752VC.”

The representative added,“Genloop is solving real problems at enterprise scale, and this recognition underscores the impact they're already making across industries.”

About Genloop

Genloop is reimagining business intelligence for the GenAI era. Its proprietary LLM Customization stack powers AI agents that act as personal data analysts-delivering instant, accurate insights with enterprise-grade security and compliance. Founded by a team from Stanford, IITs, and leading AI organizations, Genloop is building safe, sovereign AI for mission-critical use.

About 1752VC

1752VC (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator) is the #1 investment and growth acceleration firm in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential startups. Combining strategic capital with deep industry expertise, 1752VC helps transform innovative businesses into market leaders. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the firm's team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of experience building and scaling successful companies.

