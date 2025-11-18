403
Narayana Nethralaya's KIDROP Leads The Way In Preventing Infant Blindness Beyond Karnataka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 18 November 2025: Infants born prematurely - before 34 weeks of gestation or weighing less than 2000 grams at birth - are at high risk of developing several health complications. Among these, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is a serious disorder affecting the developing blood vessels of the retina and remains one of the leading causes of childhood blindness among premature babies. World ROP Day is observed on 17th November each year, and this date was chosen for the press meet to highlight the growing impact of our ROP and blindness-prevention efforts.
Narayana Nethralaya has always been dedicated to safeguarding the vision of individuals across all age groups - from paediatric to geriatric care - and has taken special steps to protect the sight of premature infants. A pioneering initiative in this mission is KIDROP (Karnataka Internet Assisted Diagnosis for Retinopathy of Prematurity), India's first tele-ROP program and among the world's largest single-center ROP screening networks. What began as a public-private partnership with the Government of Karnataka has now expanded across several states, including Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Punjab, Uttarakhand and Chattisgarh.
The program currently provides ROP screening services to 190 government and private NICUs in Karnataka alone. In addition, KIDROP trains ophthalmologists, physicians, optometrists, and technicians across the country, enabling its reach to expand to more than 300 hospitals across India. Until October 2025, the program has completed 392,648 screening sessions, screened 1,18,884 unique babies, and treated over 6,650 infants - thereby preventing avoidable blindness in those affected.
To raise further awareness about this critical condition and highlight KIDROP's role in transforming neonatal eye care across India, Narayana Nethralaya organized a press conference on 17th November 2025. The press meet was presided over by Dr. Naren Shetty, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon and Director, Narayana Nethralaya; Dr. Anand Vinekar, Founder Program Director, KIDROP; Gp. Capt. S. K. Mittal VSM, CEO, Narayana Nethralaya; Dr. Anand Sivaraman, CEO, Remidio Innovative Solutions Ltd.; and Mr. Manu Chatlani, Trustee, Have a Heart Foundation.
"At Narayana Nethralaya, the KIDROP program - initiated in 2008 under the guidance of Dr. K. Bhujang Shetty - has been instrumental in screening thousands of infants in rural areas as part of our commitment to giving back to society. We are proud that this model has inspired several centres across India and has even served as a sustainable example for programs in other countries. Screening and treating just one premature infant not only transforms that child's future but leaves a lasting impact on the entire family," said Dr. Naren Shetty, Director, Narayana Nethralaya.
A collaboration between the KIDROP program and Remidio Innovative Solutions, Bangalore, supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has led to the indigenous development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). Over the past few years, KIDROP's extensive image database from multiple rural and urban screening sites has been utilized to develop, test, and validate an offline AI algorithm capable of detecting ROP and grading its severity. In parallel, KIDROP also validated Remidio's new ROP imaging device, the NEUBO 130, through its tele-ROP network. Together, these innovations have culminated in the launch of India's first AI-enabled ROP camera, unveiled today - marking a significant milestone in accessible, technology-driven neonatal eye care.
"Karnataka is currently the only state with comprehensive ROP screening in all the government district NICUs, which has been made possible by the KIDROP tele-ROP network of dedicated imagers, and affordable 'made-in-India' cameras. To this armamentarium, we are now adding a unique innovation of an AI-enabled ROP camera, the Neubo 130. With KIDROP now supporting similar programs in TEN other states with the help of NGOs like the Have-A Heart foundation, this new innovation could extend the coverage and the AI enabled screening could be a potential paradigm shift in the way ROP is managed in future" said Dr. Anand Vinekar, Founder Program Director, KIDROP, Narayana Nethralaya.
Narayana Nethralaya's KIDROP program played a key role in initiating the development of Remidio's Neubo device by identifying the need for a low-cost, portable camera for large-scale neonatal screening. Insights from earlier high-cost devices helped shape a design that is easy for technicians, nurses, and optometrists to use in rural settings. Prototype refinement was supported through clinical validation and continuous image-quality assessment. A large and diverse dataset from over 170 NICUs across Karnataka enabled the development of a reliable offline AI algorithm. Combining these hardware and AI advancements resulted in Neubo - a device tailored for regions with high newborn loads and limited ROP specialists.
Neubo 130 combines state-of-the-art optical engineering with edge AI to enable real-time ROP detection even without internet connectivity. With a 130 degree field of view, through-the-lens illumination, and light-shaping technology, it ensures uniform brightness, consistent peripheral detail, and reduced glare. The device can capture high-quality images through small pupils (>3 mm), supports offline AI-based triage for ROP and plus disease, and delivers panoramic composite views with fewer retakes.
"For a country with millions of premature babies at risk, technology must be designed for true mass screening - affordable, accessible, and usable by non-specialists in any setting. Neubo was built exactly for this purpose, with offline AI that delivers real-time ROP detection without relying on internet connectivity. By combining cost-effective engineering with clinically validated AI, we can finally scale neonatal eye screening to reach every infant who needs it," said Dr. Anand Sivaraman, CEO, Remidio Innovative Solutions.
This collaboration reflects Narayana Nethralaya's ongoing commitment to promoting accessible, affordable, and technology-driven eye care. By combining medical expertise with innovation, the institute continues to extend high-quality ophthalmic care across both urban and rural India. Early detection and timely treatment can transform lives, preventing blindness and allowing premature infants to lead normal, sighted futures. Through strong partnerships, advanced technology, and dedicated community engagement, Narayana Nethralaya reaffirms its pledge to protect every child's right to sight and ensure that no infant goes blind from a preventable cause.
About Remidio Innovative Solutions
Today, the human eye is unlocking early insights into systemic health, and Remidio is at the forefront of this transformation. Remidio is a pioneer in AI-driven eye care, leading the shift from care of the eye to healthcare through the eye. As the first company to receive CDSCO approval in India for our adaptive ophthalmic AI, in addition to CE marking in Europe under Class II EU-MDR,
About Remidio Innovative Solutions
Today, the human eye is unlocking early insights into systemic health, and Remidio is at the forefront of this transformation. Remidio is a pioneer in AI-driven eye care, leading the shift from care of the eye to healthcare through the eye. As the first company to receive CDSCO approval in India for our adaptive ophthalmic AI, in addition to CE marking in Europe under Class II EU-MDR,
