President Of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Presents Sixth National Water Awards And Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18 November, Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the sixth National Water Awards and Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards at a function held in New Delhi today.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the story of human civilization is the story of groups settling in river valleys, along seashores, and around various water sources. In our tradition, rivers, lakes, and other water sources are revered. In our national song, the first word Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote is Sujalam. This means "blessed with abundant water resources." This fact reflects the priority of water for our country.
The President said that efficient water use is a global imperative. Efficient water use is even more crucial for our country because our water resources are limited compared to the population. Per capita water availability is a major challenge. She underlined that climate change is affecting the water cycle. In such circumstances, the government and the public should work together to ensure water availability and water security.
The President was happy to note that under the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari initiative launched last year, more than 35 lakh groundwater recharge structures have been constructed.
The President said that by adopting circular water economy systems, all industries and other stakeholders can make effective use of water resources. She noted that, along with water treatment and recirculation, many industrial units have achieved the target of zero fluid discharge. She stated that such efforts are useful for water management and conservation.
The President emphasised on prioritization of water conservation and consistent management at the level of central and state governments, district administrations, village panchayats, and municipal bodies. She was happy to note that numerous educational institutions, citizen groups, and non-governmental organizations are also contributing in this direction. She advised farmers and entrepreneurs to adopt innovative methods of maximizing production while minimizing water consumption. She highlighted that rational citizens who enthusiastically contribute individually are also important stakeholders in the water-prosperity value chain. Effective water management is possible only with the participation of individuals, families, society, and the government.
The President said that while using water, everyone should remember that we are using a very valuable asset. She underlined that tribal communities treat all natural resources, including water, with great respect. She stressed that the most efficient use of water resources should be an integral part of the lifestyle of all our citizens. She advised everyone to remain constantly vigilant about water conservation, both individually and collectively. She said that it is crucial to spread water awareness in our country's public consciousness. Water can only be harvested and conserved through the power of the people.
The National Water Awards aim to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices. The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative has been leading to the emergence of diverse, scalable, and replicable models for artificial groundwater recharge through community participation and convergence of resources.
