Readybid Named Among Fastest-Growing Hotel Procurement Tech Companies Of 2025


2025-11-18 10:04:39
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 18 November 2025: ReadyBid, a global leader in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, has been named one of the Fastest-Growing Hotel Procurement Technology Companies of 2025 by Global Travel Insights Magazine. The accolade recognizes ReadyBid's sustained growth, innovation, and its expanding influence in corporate travel management worldwide.

A Year of Record Growth

ReadyBid achieved a record 300% increase in processed hotel bids this year, driven by its growing user base across Fortune 500 corporations and international travel management companies. Its cloud-based hotel RFP tool continues to redefine how global enterprises bid on hotels and execute complex hotel procurement strategies.

"Being recognized as a high-growth technology leader reinforces the impact ReadyBid is having across the travel procurement industry," said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid. "We're helping corporations source hotels smarter, negotiate more effectively, and gain transparency through automation."

Fueling Innovation in Hotel Sourcing

ReadyBid's momentum is powered by its suite of intelligent automation tools - including predictive analytics, sustainability tracking, and standardized hotel RFP templates - all designed to optimize sourcing outcomes. The company's hotel sourcing tool enables buyers to streamline RFP cycles, analyze rates in real time, and make faster, data-backed decisions.

With an expanding footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, ReadyBid continues to shape the future of business travel management by combining automation with actionable insight.

Commitment to Global Excellence

As ReadyBid scales its technology infrastructure and regional partnerships, it remains committed to maintaining the innovation pace that earned it this recognition.
"Our vision is to deliver measurable value to every client, every day," Friedmann added. "This recognition is a testament to our people, our partners, and the corporations who trust ReadyBid to lead their hotel sourcing transformation."

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego - based software company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and corporate travel management technology. Its platform empowers corporations and TMCs to automate sourcing, manage bids, and achieve transparency across global hotel procurement operations.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected].

Company:-Readybid

User:- Joseph Friedmann

Email:[email protected]

Phone:-6193781325

Url:-


