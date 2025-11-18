403
Kuwait Info. Min. Receives Omani Counterpart For 48Th Int'l Book Fair Opening
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, received Tuesday Oman's Minister of Information Dr. Abdullah Al-Harrasi, upon his arrival in Kuwait to attend the opening of the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair, held under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Mutairi affirmed how honored Kuwait is to have Oman as the guest of honor for this edition, in recognition of its profound cultural heritage and rich history, and its distinguished historical ties with Kuwait.
He emphasized that Oman's participation adds significant intellectual and human value to the book fair through its intellectual output and literary creativity, reflecting the richness and diversity of Omani cultural experience. (end)
