Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Singapore's Minister Of Manpower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met today with HE Dr. Tan See Ling, who serves as Minister of Manpower, Acting Minister of Energy, Science and Technology of the Republic of Singapore, who is currently visiting Doha.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them in the field of energy between the State of Qatar and Singapore.