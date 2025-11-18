ITF Group Forges Key Partnership With Uzbekistan To Revolutionize Manufacturing Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uzbekistan president also honors CEO Sam Burkhan for leadership in advancing the textile industry and economic growth

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group (“ITF”), a leading asset-backed 3PL provider of innovative logistics and supply chain solutions, has formally partnered with the administration of Andijan Region, signing a comprehensive memorandum of cooperation within the textile industry. This strategic alliance is set to significantly modernize and bolster Uzbekistan's expanding textile sector, marking a pivotal moment for the region and signaling a concerted effort to transform its textile landscape into a globally competitive powerhouse.

“Uzbekistan is the new IT hub. With tax advantages, skilled talent, and strong government partnerships, it's a prime destination for companies looking to expand globally,” said Sam Burkha, CEO of ITF Group.“This agreement is really about dramatically accelerating the growth of Andijan's textile industry. Our main goals are integrating the latest technologies and increasing production.”

In addition to this partnership, Sam Burkhan recently received the Shuhrat (Honor) Medal from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Entrepreneur's Day for his outstanding scientific, practical, and innovative contributions. While this was a personal honor, Mr. Burkhan stated it reflects the dedication and achievements of the entire ITF Group team.

“I was honored to receive the Shuhrat (Honor) Medal in recognition of my contributions to strengthening the business relationship between the United States and Uzbekistan. This award is not just a personal milestone; it reflects the growing impact of our shared efforts through ITF to foster economic collaboration and mutual understanding between the two countries,” Burkhan added.“Receiving this medal inspires me to work even harder toward our mission. It's a reminder that the bridges we build in business can extend to broader spheres, creating lasting value and deeper ties between our nations.”

Beyond the immediate economic advantages, this partnership is strategically positioned to stimulate further investment activity across various sectors within Uzbekistan. With more than 600 logistics and trucking companies already registered under the IT Park Uzbekistan framework and U.S.–Uzbekistan trade rising 8.1% in 2024 to $1 billion, the initiative is expected to significantly elevate the profile of local textile brands on the world stage, fostering brand recognition and desirability. This collaboration is poised to enhance Uzbekistan's overall competitiveness within the global textile industry, solidifying its position as a significant player in the international textile trade.

For businesses and investors interested in exploring opportunities within Uzbekistan's rapidly expanding textile and manufacturing sectors, please contact ITF Group.

