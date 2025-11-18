SHEIN's Box Santa Tour Returns To Canada With 10,000+ Free Gifts This Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Every gift given sparks a $1 donation to Soles4Souls Canada, with festive stops in Edmonton, Mississauga, and Toronto





TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is bringing back its beloved Box Santa Tour - and this year, he's making his way across the country. The 2025 tour will include three festive stops in Mississauga, Toronto, and its first-ever stop in Edmonton, offering more than 10,000 free gifts to holiday shoppers throughout November and December.

Standing 4 metres tall and made entirely of branded SHEIN boxes, Box Santa is a larger‐than‐life figure designed to spread joy and bring people together during the holidays. Towering over the crowd, Box Santa creates a standout moment for holiday shoppers - designed for joyful selfies, social sharing, and spontaneous surprise‐and‐delight. Guests are invited to take a photo with Box Santa and post it on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #SHEINboxsanta. By showing the post to Santa's Helpers on-site, they'll receive a free surprise gift, ranging from fashion accessories and beauty items to holiday and activewear.

“Our Canadian community embraced Box Santa with such excitement last year, and we're proud to bring this experience to even more cities in 2025,” said Vito Zhong, General Manager, SHEIN Canada.“This tour is our way of giving back to the communities that have welcomed us so warmly - by creating fun, unexpected moments during one of the most meaningful times of the year.”

This year's tour also includes a partnership with Soles4Souls Canada, a nonprofit that helps provide clothing and footwear to people in need, both in Canada and around the world. For every gift distributed, SHEIN will donate $1 to support the organization's mission, turning moments of joy into meaningful impact.

Tour Schedule & Hours:

West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

Location: Near Entrance 50

Dates: November 21–23

Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM MT daily

Square One Shopping Centre, Mississauga

Location: Outside Entrance 7

Dates: December 5–7

Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET daily

Winter Glow at Sankofa Square, Toronto

Location: Formerly Yonge-Dundas Square

Dates: December 11–14

Hours: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET daily

Gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The Box Santa Tour is a celebration of creativity, community, and kindness - one gift, one moment, and one city at a time. To follow along, visit @shein_ca and join the conversation using #SHEINboxsanta.

Lori Harito,

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit or follow on Instagram @shein_ca.

Soles4Souls Canada creates opportunities for people through shoes and clothing. Through four key programs-4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid, and Solutions4Good-the organization drives measurable impact across economic development, education, health, and sustainability. Soles4Souls Canada has distributed more than 3.58 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing and created more than $24.7 million in economic impact for the people we serve. For more information, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at