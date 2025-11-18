Cyber-Enabled Fraud Identified By 68% Of North American Respondents As Their Greatest Emerging Risk, ACCA Warns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACCA's new report, Combatting Fraud in a Perfect Storm, reveals cyber fraud now dominates internal and financial fraud, prompting calls for stronger board-level accountability across North America

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two-thirds of North American respondents rank cyber and data-driven fraud as their top concern, according to ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants)'s recent global study. Investor scrutiny and regulatory pressure are accelerating expectations for greater transparency, accountability and whistleblowing effectiveness.

Drawing on responses from over 2,000 professionals and 31 roundtable discussions around the world, the study – launched during International Fraud Awareness Week – shows how fraud has become industrialized, converging across value and supply chains and outpacing conventional controls.

Procurement, abuse of authority, and third-party fraud follow close behind, ranking among the most prevalent and material risks worldwide. Yet they remain chronically underreported, particularly in public sector and SME environments, often dismissed as“operational leakage” rather than serious financial crime.

In collaboration with ACFE, IIA, CISI, ISC2, Airmic and ACi, the report introduces a new Prevalence vs Materiality matrix lens to help organizations make better decisions about allocating resources before fraud diminishes them. Through its companion Calls to Action and Thematic Typology, the report also provides new guidance on assessing what works and doesn't – and crucially how to incorporate behavioral insights into risk governance, moving fraud prevention from compliance theater to operational reality.

North America faces a dual challenge:



state-sponsored cybercrime, and internal fraud schemes, including payroll manipulation and valuation fraud linked to SPACs and early-stage startups.



Boards face less direct criminally liability than their UK counterparts, but litigation risk drives more formal whistleblowing systems that prioritize anti-retaliation protections.

Survey data also shows North America reporting higher levels of AI-enabled fraud and data theft (16%), crypto-related fraud (13%), and identity theft (23%) than any other region. Reporting confidence is stronger in financial services (average 4.26/5) but significantly weaker across SMEs.

Key regional findings:



68% of boards cite cyber/data fraud as top risk.

Whistleblowing and ethics metrics now key investor indicators. Need for harmonized fraud assurance frameworks across sectors.



“Prevention remains the 'black hole' – most organizations act only after fraud is exposed," said Jillian Couse, head of ACCA North America.“Boards often confuse frequency with impact. Cyber and procurement fraud dominate materiality, but internal fraud – like abuse of authority – remains hardest to report.”

“Fraud is no longer isolated or opportunistic,” said Rachael Johnson, head of risk management and corporate governance in ACCA's policy and insights team.“We need to start asking harder questions: Where are the blind spots? Who owns prevention? And how do we make integrity measurable?”

The report calls for a collective reset, one that embeds proactive detection, strengthens accountability, and builds cultures where raising concerns is safe and expected. It emphasizes that combating modern fraud requires uniting disciplines, modernizing oversight and making integrity measurable.

