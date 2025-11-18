Nephrotic Syndrome Industry Research 2025-2035: Market Advances With Growing Adoption Of SGLT2 Inhibitors And Novel Renoprotective Agents For Proteinuria Reduction And Kidney Function Preservation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nephrotic Syndrome is a chronic kidney disorder characterized by proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, edema, and hyperlipidemia due to glomerular damage. The global market sees growth from rising chronic kidney disease prevalence and demand for treatment solutions, driven by lifestyle risk factors and autoimmune diseases. Key treatments include corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, ACE inhibitors, and emerging biologics like rituximab. Challenges include high treatment costs, adverse effects, and relapse risks. Emerging opportunities lie in precision medicine, novel therapeutics, and improved diagnostics. Market evolution benefits from advancements in home-based care, telemedicine, and digital health integration.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nephrotic Syndrome Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Diagnosis, Treatment, End User, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global nephrotic syndrome market is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and glomerular disorders, fueled by lifestyle-related risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, as well as the growing burden of autoimmune diseases and genetic predispositions. This has increased the demand for effective long-term treatment solutions to slow disease progression and improve patient outcomes.

The market is also witnessing greater adoption of advanced immunosuppressive and targeted therapies, including biologics like rituximab and novel agents that offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to traditional corticosteroids. Furthermore, expanding awareness campaigns, patient education programs, and improved screening protocols - supported by healthcare organizations, NGOs, and government initiatives - are enabling earlier diagnosis of rare kidney conditions such as Minimal Change Disease and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis. This early detection not only facilitates timely intervention but also drives demand for innovative therapeutics and disease management approaches.

The global nephrotic syndrome market faces significant challenges that hinder optimal patient management and market growth. High treatment costs, especially for advanced biologics and long-term immunosuppressive therapies, limit access in low- and middle-income countries, creating disparities in care delivery. Additionally, many standard treatments are associated with notable adverse effects - such as increased infection risk, metabolic complications, and long-term organ toxicity - which can lead to treatment discontinuation or reduced patient compliance. Another major challenge is the limited availability of curative options and the high relapse rates observed in conditions like Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and Membranous Nephropathy, which often require repeated or prolonged therapy. These factors collectively underscore the need for more affordable, safer, and durable treatment solutions in the management of nephrotic syndrome.

The global nephrotic syndrome market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing need for effective interventions to reduce proteinuria, control edema, manage complications, and prevent progression to chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Key therapeutic approaches include corticosteroids as first-line therapy, immunosuppressive agents such as cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and mycophenolate mofetil for steroid-resistant or relapsing cases, and supportive treatments like ACE inhibitors or ARBs to protect renal function.

Recent advancements have introduced biologics such as rituximab, novel targeted immunomodulators, and biomarker-guided treatment strategies, offering more precise, durable, and safer disease management options. Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in next-generation therapies, renoprotective agents, and innovative diagnostic tools to enhance early detection, predict relapse risk, and improve long-term outcomes while minimizing treatment-related toxicity.

Precision medicine approaches, supported by genomic profiling and protein biomarkers, are enabling personalized treatment plans tailored to a patient's underlying pathology and therapeutic response. Furthermore, growing disease awareness among healthcare providers, improvements in nephrology care infrastructure, and expanding access to advanced therapies in emerging markets are fueling market growth, positioning nephrotic syndrome management for significant clinical and technological advancements in the coming years.

The global nephrotic syndrome market presents substantial opportunities driven by advancements in biologics and novel drug development, offering more targeted and effective treatment options with improved safety profiles compared to conventional therapies. Expanding clinical research in precision medicine is enabling a deeper understanding of the genetic, molecular, and immunological mechanisms underlying nephrotic syndrome, paving the way for personalized treatment strategies and biomarker-guided therapy.

Additionally, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are improving access to specialty nephrology care, advanced diagnostics, and innovative therapeutics. These developments, coupled with supportive regulatory pathways for rare disease drugs and orphan designations, are expected to accelerate product approvals and broaden the therapeutic landscape for nephrotic.

The nephrotic syndrome market is witnessing notable trends that are shaping its future growth trajectory. There is a growing emphasis on the use of biomarkers for early detection, prognosis, and real-time monitoring of disease activity, enabling clinicians to make more informed and timely treatment decisions.

The integration of SGLT2 inhibitors and other novel renoprotective agents, originally developed for diabetes and chronic kidney disease, is gaining momentum as evidence emerges on their benefits in reducing proteinuria and preserving kidney function in nephrotic patients. Additionally, there is a clear shift toward patient-centric care models, with increasing adoption of home-based treatment options, tele-nephrology consultations, and digital health tools to enhance disease management, improve medication adherence, and support long-term follow-up, thereby improving overall patient quality of life.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of Study

Market/Product Definition

Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

Key Questions Answered

Analysis and Forecast Note

1. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.3.1 U.S.

1.3.2 Germany

1.3.3 U.K.

1.3.4 China

1.3.5 Japan

1.3.6 Rest-of-the-World

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

2. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Market (by Treatment Type), $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Corticosteroids

2.2 Immunosuppressive Agents

2.3 Diuretics

2.4 ACE Inhibitors & ARBs

2.5 Others

3. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Market (by Diagnosis), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Blood Tests

3.2 Urinalysis

3.3 Kidney Biopsy

3.4 Imaging Tests

4. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Market (by End User), $Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Hospitals & Clinics

4.2 Specialty Centers (Nephrology Units)

4.3 Research & Academic Institutes

5. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2035

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Key Findings

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.3.1 North America Nephrotic Syndrome Market, by Country

5.1.3.1.1 U.S.

5.1.3.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.3.1.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.3.1.2 Canada

5.1.3.1.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.3.1.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Key Findings

5.2.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1 Europe Nephrotic Syndrome Market, by Country

5.2.3.1.1 Germany

5.2.3.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.3.1.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1.2 U.K.

5.2.3.1.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.3.1.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1.3 France

5.2.3.1.3.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.3.1.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1.4 Italy

5.2.3.1.4.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.3.1.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1.5 Spain

5.2.3.1.5.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.3.1.5.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

5.2.3.1.6.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.3.1.6.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 Key Findings

5.3.2 Market Dynamics

5.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1 Asia Pacific Nephrotic Syndrome Market, by Country

5.3.3.1.1 China

5.3.3.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1.2 Japan

5.3.3.1.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1.3 India

5.3.3.1.3.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.3.1.4.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1.5 Australia

5.3.3.1.5.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1.5.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1.6 Rest-of- Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1.6.1 Market Dynamics

5.3.3.1.6.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.4 Latin America

5.4.1 Key Findings

5.4.2 Market Dynamics

5.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.4.3.1 Latin America Nephrotic Syndrome Market, by Country

5.4.3.1.1 Brazil

5.4.3.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.4.3.1.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.4.3.1.2 Mexico

5.4.3.1.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.4.3.1.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.4.3.1.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.3.1.3.1 Market Dynamics

5.4.3.1.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.1 Key Findings

5.5.2 Market Dynamics

5.5.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

6. Nephrotic Syndrome Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

6.1.1 Funding Activities

6.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.3 Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches

6.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Product Portfolio

6.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

6.2.4 Analyst View



Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Sanofi S.A

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

