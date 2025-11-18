Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Niobay Metals Announces Additional Mineralized Intersections


2025-11-18 09:46:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. (“NioBay” or the“Company”) (TSX-V NBY ) (OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer drill campaign (the“2025 Campaign”) on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the“Crevier Project”), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

A Word from the President and CEO of NioBay Metals
“We are pleased to announce additional mineralized intercepts and the completion of the bulk sampling,” said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay.“This marks the end of a very successful field season on the Crevier Project. We look forward to continuing to advance this project, which will include carrying out a significantly larger pilot test (140 tonnes) compared to the previous 10-tonne test, and to furthering our discussions with potential customers regarding the production of materials that meet their needs. We will now take advantage of the winter season to carry out work on our James Bay Niobium property in Ontario.”

Following the completion of studies indicating positive parameters for this project, Crevier will be exclusively dedicated to the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers.

Comprehensive and Final Results from the 2025 Campaign

The Company completed the 2025 Campaign in August 2025. This 15-hole campaign covered 3,324 m and was designed to verify the continuity of mineralization in the northwest and southeast sectors, among other things. This Campaign was made possible thanks to the participation of the Government of Québec through the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). The Company can confirm that mineralized zones have been intersected in these latest results from this campaign. The complete results from 15 holes in these zones are presented below. This information will be added to the historical information and will be used to update a resource estimate. Mineralization is now confirmed over a strike length exceeding 6 km.

The Company also confirms that it has completed the bulk sampling as planned. More than 140 tonnes of rock from the mineralized zone were crushed and bagged for delivery to undergo additional mineralogical testing.

Table 1: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Nb 2 O 5

Drill Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Length
(m)		 Nb 2 O 5 (%)
1532-25-01 116.10 126.00 9.90 0.2273
1532-25-01 128.50 132.50 4.00 0.2991
1532-25-02 214.00 218.05 4.05 0.3281
1532-25-02 221.90 226.10 4.20 0.1920
1532-25-02 227.00 233.15 6.15 0.2014
1532-25-02 247.90 251.15 3.25 0.1804
1532-25-03 107.45 115.00 7.55 0.2307
1532-25-03 117.25 118.25 1.00 0.2546
1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1.05 0.2003
1532-25-04 166.85 169.95 3.10 0.2633
1532-25-04 176.20 177.20 1.00 0.3541
1532-25-04 189.50 200.80 11.30 0.2473
1532-25-04 221.60 225.65 4.05 0.1838
1532-25-04 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.1774
1532-25-05 115.30 124.00 8.70 0.2558
1532-25-05 129.70 132.50 2.80 0.1790
1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1.05 0.2160
1532-25-06 197.85 201.65 3.80 0.2173
1532-25-06 203.60 208.05 4.45 0.1951
1532-25-06 237.40 239.40 2.00 0.2461
1532-25-06 252.80 254.00 1.20 0.1874
1532-25-07 63.45 64.50 1.05 0.1717
1532-25-07 71.50 72.50 1.00 0.3276
1532-25-07 108.00 113.00 5.00 0.1940
1532-25-09 297.00 298.00 1.00 0.1931
1532-25-11 53.60 56.05 2.45 0.1987
1532-25-11 66.20 67.25 1.05 0.2975
1532-25-11 69.10 76.00 6.90 0.2249
1532-25-11 96.35 98.00 1.65 0.2228
1532-25-11 105.05 106.10 1.05 0.1731

* Nb2O5 et Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on Nb and Ta element lab results.

Table 2: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Ta 2 O 5

Drill Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Length
(m)		 Ta 2 O 5 (ppm)
1532-25-01 112.00 113.50 1.50 159
1532-25-01 116.10 127.00 10.90 223
1532-25-01 128.50 132.50 4.00 314
1532-25-02 198.70 200.00 1.30 330
1532-25-02 213.00 220.00 7.00 247
1532-25-02 221.90 226.10 4.20 192
1532-25-02 227.00 233.15 6.15 226
1532-25-02 247.90 251.15 3.25 144
1532-25-03 107.45 115.00 7.55 231
1532-25-03 117.25 119.00 1.75 206
1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1.05 225
1532-25-04 166.85 169.95 3.10 223
1532-25-04 176.20 177.20 1.00 426
1532-25-04 186.30 202.00 15.70 250
1532-25-04 221.60 225.65 4.05 170
1532-25-04 229.00 231.00 2.00 175
1532-25-04 271.45 273.00 1.55 102
1532-25-05 115.30 124.00 8.70 272
1532-25-05 129.70 132.50 2.80 150
1532-25-05 135.10 136.20 1.10 218
1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1.05 222
1532-25-06 104.90 107.00 2.10 131
1532-25-06 189.30 191.50 2.20 151
1532-25-06 197.85 208.05 10.20 213
1532-25-06 237.40 239.40 2.00 128
1532-25-06 252.80 255.20 2.40 164
1532-25-07 8.45 10.35 1.90 229
1532-25-07 63.45 64.50 1.05 119
1532-25-07 71.50 75.00 3.50 159
1532-25-07 88.85 91.15 2.30 113
1532-25-07 95.20 98.15 2.95 118
1532-25-07 107.15 115.15 8.00 185
1532-25-08 317.50 318.50 1.00 106
1532-25-08 322.40 324.00 1.60 124
1532-25-08 333.50 344.00 10.50 185
1532-25-08 346.00 350.05 4.05 123
1532-25-08 352.00 357.80 5.80 143
1532-25-08 362.00 364.95 2.95 190
1532-25-09 183.40 184.45 1.05 123
1532-25-09 222.55 223.75 1.20 112
1532-25-09 278.00 279.00 1.00 145
1532-25-09 282.00 298.00 16.00 198
1532-25-09 301.00 305.80 4.80 148
1532-25-10 231.15 251.00 19.85 189
1532-25-10 256.50 258.50 2.00 189
1532-25-12 7.15 9.30 2.15 101
1532-25-11 8.80 13.30 4.50 134
1532-25-11 53.60 54.80 1.20 107
1532-25-11 66.20 76.00 9.80 230
1532-25-11 95.70 101.80 6.10 178
1532-25-11 105.05 106.10 1.05 303
1532-25-15 26.65 27.95 1.30 104
1532-25-15 100.65 101.65 1.00 209

* Nb2O5 are Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.

Table 3: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for total rare earth elements (TREE)

Drill Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Length
(m)		 REE Total
(ppm)
1532-25-08 105.70 110.35 4.65 1618
1532-25-08 368.50 369.65 1.15 1353
1532-25-09 76.30 77.66 1.36 1676
1532-25-09 93.65 95.65 2.00 1868
1532-25-09 112.60 113.80 1.20 1091
1532-25-09 174.20 177.45 3.25 1096
1532-25-09 179.70 185.80 6.10 1486
1532-25-09 188.10 197.45 9.35 1467
1532-25-09 212.55 216.60 4.05 1078
1532-25-09 219.25 220.90 1.65 1184
1532-25-09 342.30 343.40 1.10 1453
1532-25-10 11.70 24.25 12.55 1430
1532-25-10 25.80 28.00 2.20 1351
1532-25-10 31.65 32.65 1.00 1111
1532-25-10 69.20 70.30 1.10 1181
1532-25-10 71.80 73.95 2.15 1539
1532-25-10 77.45 78.45 1.00 1529
1532-25-10 83.65 84.80 1.15 1491
1532-25-10 87.45 89.00 1.55 1696
1532-25-10 103.25 104.25 1.00 1644
1532-25-10 130.40 131.75 1.35 1428
1532-25-10 161.25 162.30 1.05 1380
1532-25-10 167.65 171.20 3.55 1075
1532-25-10 172.40 175.70 3.30 1212
1532-25-10 180.90 182.90 2.00 1082
1532-25-10 260.55 263.15 2.60 1082
1532-25-10 339.10 340.80 1.70 1317
1532-25-14 8.50 11.50 3.00 1053


Table 4: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Sr (strontium)

Drill Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Length
(m)		 Sr
(ppm)
1532-25-01 9.40 10.50 1.10 1200
1532-25-01 28.10 29.40 1.30 1202
1532-25-01 39.15 40.15 1.00 1440
1532-25-01 44.60 47.50 2.90 1221
1532-25-01 50.00 52.50 2.50 1352
1532-25-01 55.20 57.20 2.00 1475
1532-25-01 61.00 62.00 1.00 1030
1532-25-01 68.50 71.80 3.30 1228
1532-25-01 74.00 75.00 1.00 1540
1532-25-01 93.40 94.65 1.25 1460
1532-25-01 104.20 107.65 3.45 1107
1532-25-01 115.00 118.75 3.75 1156
1532-25-01 126.00 128.50 2.50 1137
1532-25-01 133.60 135.00 1.40 1170
1532-25-02 13.55 15.05 1.50 1410
1532-25-02 35.80 39.00 3.20 1369
1532-25-02 66.70 70.45 3.75 1221
1532-25-02 109.95 112.00 2.05 1101
1532-25-02 131.30 132.40 1.10 1118
1532-25-02 153.05 154.55 1.50 1620
1532-25-02 170.10 172.50 2.40 1223
1532-25-02 185.90 189.00 3.10 1444
1532-25-02 190.75 195.35 4.60 1858
1532-25-02 197.80 200.00 2.20 1177
1532-25-02 205.20 213.00 7.80 1421
1532-25-02 216.40 224.10 7.70 1563
1532-25-02 229.10 234.10 5.00 1317
1532-25-02 237.20 238.20 1.00 2320
1532-25-02 245.65 246.65 1.00 1090
1532-25-03 11.65 12.90 1.25 2500
1532-25-03 16.00 17.00 1.00 1300
1532-25-03 100.40 104.85 4.45 1046
1532-25-03 145.35 146.60 1.25 1546
1532-25-04 19.60 21.60 2.00 1141
1532-25-04 70.30 71.60 1.30 1450
1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1.05 1540
1532-25-04 165.85 166.85 1.00 1010
1532-25-04 168.85 169.95 1.10 1100
1532-25-04 200.80 203.00 2.20 1476
1532-25-04 229.00 231.00 2.00 1210
1532-25-04 265.65 271.45 5.80 1359
1532-25-04 275.50 276.55 1.05 2750
1532-25-04 280.75 286.70 5.95 1113
1532-25-05 100.45 101.95 1.50 1140
1532-25-05 111.55 114.50 2.95 1275
1532-25-05 116.60 117.80 1.20 1434
1532-25-05 121.00 125.05 4.05 1304
1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1.05 1660
1532-25-06 185.35 189.30 3.95 1004
1532-25-06 194.65 195.70 1.05 1330
1532-25-06 217.55 218.60 1.05 1240
1532-25-06 221.60 226.00 4.40 1390
1532-25-06 242.30 244.30 2.00 1073
1532-25-06 248.00 249.00 1.00 1020
1532-25-06 250.00 252.80 2.80 1001
1532-25-07 30.50 31.65 1.15 1100
1532-25-07 59.00 60.00 1.00 1190
1532-25-07 97.50 100.90 3.40 1046
1532-25-07 115.15 116.65 1.50 1302
1532-25-08 14.50 17.00 2.50 3676
1532-25-08 36.70 37.70 1.00 1485
1532-25-08 46.30 47.70 1.40 4761
1532-25-08 68.85 72.50 3.65 1982
1532-25-08 104.00 113.25 9.25 4583
1532-25-08 138.10 140.80 2.70 3837
1532-25-08 143.25 146.35 3.10 3211
1532-25-08 177.60 179.35 1.75 2443
1532-25-08 266.70 269.50 2.80 1778
1532-25-08 303.35 305.15 1.80 3868
1532-25-08 312.10 315.50 3.40 2393
1532-25-08 316.50 318.50 2.00 1170
1532-25-08 322.40 326.80 4.40 1884
1532-25-08 332.50 333.50 1.00 1670
1532-25-08 335.00 336.00 1.00 1100
1532-25-08 345.05 357.80 12.75 1678
1532-25-08 362.70 366.20 3.50 1972
1532-25-08 368.50 369.65 1.15 5750
1532-25-08 372.10 379.70 7.60 3142
1532-25-09 41.40 44.40 3.00 2794
1532-25-09 57.1 59.75 2.65 2136
1532-25-09 76.3 77.66 1.36 8500
1532-25-09 82.55 85.9 3.35 3811
1532-25-09 93.65 95.65 2 7940
1532-25-09 108 109.5 1.5 3663
1532-25-09 112.6 118.3 5.7 3616
1532-25-09 174.2 185.8 11.6 4775
1532-25-09 187 198.45 11.45 5273
1532-25-09 210 213.1 3.1 2245
1532-25-09 213.5 224.65 11.15 4198
1532-25-09 276 277 1 1040
1532-25-09 280 283 3 1008
1532-25-09 342.3 343.4 1.1 8830
1532-25-09 367.45 371.6 4.15 2556
1532-25-10 11.7 28 16.3 6895
1532-25-10 31.65 32.65 1 5410
1532-25-10 69.2 73.95 4.75 4617
1532-25-10 77.45 78.45 1 7080
1532-25-10 83.65 84.8 1.15 7850
1532-25-10 87.45 89 1.55 8322
1532-25-10 103.25 106.95 3.7 3565
1532-25-10 108.6 110.4 1.8 4291
1532-25-10 112.45 114.7 2.25 3285
1532-25-10 130.4 132.65 2.25 5662
1532-25-10 161.25 162.3 1.05 7629
1532-25-10 167.65 171.2 3.55 4979
1532-25-10 172.4 175.7 3.3 6130
1532-25-10 180.9 184.35 3.45 3579
1532-25-10 213.85 216.25 2.4 1170
1532-25-10 226 229.2 3.2 2074
1532-25-10 231.15 235 3.85 1564
1532-25-10 242 243 1 1350
1532-25-10 246 247 1 1060
1532-25-10 251 252.65 1.65 4107
1532-25-10 259.5 266 6.5 2528
1532-25-10 339.1 340.8 1.7 7541
1532-25-12 19.5 20.5 1 1020
1532-25-12 124.15 126.5 2.35 1345
1532-25-12 147.5 150 2.5 1234
1532-25-13 15.6 17 1.4 1010
1532-25-13 24.5 25.8 1.3 1135
1532-25-13 64.55 69 4.45 1161
1532-25-13 77.2 82.5 5.3 1064
1532-25-13 84 87 3 1160
1532-25-13 97.7 100.2 2.5 1904
1532-25-14 10 11.5 1.5 1360
1532-25-14 16.1 17.25 1.15 1050
1532-25-14 22.7 25.7 3 1811
1532-25-14 28.65 33 4.35 1101
1532-25-14 41 42 1 1230
1532-25-14 102.75 106.8 4.05 1082
1532-25-14 108 111.15 3.15 1490
1532-25-14 114.8 115.95 1.15 1020
1532-25-11 6.05 8.8 2.75 1038
1532-25-11 26.5 29.25 2.75 1117
1532-25-11 47.95 50.4 2.45 1060
1532-25-11 59 60.5 1.5 1160
1532-25-11 69.1 78.9 9.8 1710
1532-25-11 97 98 1 1180
1532-25-11 110.75 113.35 2.6 1129
1532-25-11 119.5 121 1.5 1030
1532-25-11 128.1 130.2 2.1 1550
1532-25-11 144.95 147.75 2.8 1596


Drill Hole locations

Drill Hole Number Azimuth Dip Length NAD83_z18 - E NAD83_z18 - N NAD83_z18 - Z
1532-25-01 230 -45 150 663171.63 5479817.67 347.40
1532-25-02 230 -70 264 663171.51 5479817.80 338.71
1532-25-03 230 -45 159 663220.32 5479755.95 336.90
1532-25-04 230 -70 300 663221.10 5479756.16 329.75
1532-25-05 230 -45 174 663281.86 5479706.21 336.96
1532-25-06 230 -70 261 663282.23 5479706.43 336.96
1532-25-07 230 -45 156 663353.70 5479611.03 329.39
1532-25-08 230 -45 381 660550.21 5482902.26 335.32
1532-25-09 230 -45 372 660146.33 5483445.79 317.49
1532-25-10 230 -45 354 660040.42 5483531.43 308.73
1532-25-11 230 -45 153 663424.41 5479547.45 324.97
1532-25-12 230 -45 150 663499.51 5479459.54 322.42
1532-25-13 230 -45 150 663602.38 5479378.58 328.56
1532-25-14 230 -45 150 663664.82 5479316.19 331.36
1532-25-15 50 -45 150 663423.39 5479547.18 323.82


Figure 1: Map of the 2025 Campaign





Qualified person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sebastien David, geo.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 866-6500
...

Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
...
Tel: 514-771-3398


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

