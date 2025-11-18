Niobay Metals Announces Additional Mineralized Intersections
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
|Nb 2 O 5 (%)
|1532-25-01
|116.10
|126.00
|9.90
|0.2273
|1532-25-01
|128.50
|132.50
|4.00
|0.2991
|1532-25-02
|214.00
|218.05
|4.05
|0.3281
|1532-25-02
|221.90
|226.10
|4.20
|0.1920
|1532-25-02
|227.00
|233.15
|6.15
|0.2014
|1532-25-02
|247.90
|251.15
|3.25
|0.1804
|1532-25-03
|107.45
|115.00
|7.55
|0.2307
|1532-25-03
|117.25
|118.25
|1.00
|0.2546
|1532-25-04
|99.10
|100.15
|1.05
|0.2003
|1532-25-04
|166.85
|169.95
|3.10
|0.2633
|1532-25-04
|176.20
|177.20
|1.00
|0.3541
|1532-25-04
|189.50
|200.80
|11.30
|0.2473
|1532-25-04
|221.60
|225.65
|4.05
|0.1838
|1532-25-04
|230.00
|231.00
|1.00
|0.1774
|1532-25-05
|115.30
|124.00
|8.70
|0.2558
|1532-25-05
|129.70
|132.50
|2.80
|0.1790
|1532-25-06
|88.65
|89.70
|1.05
|0.2160
|1532-25-06
|197.85
|201.65
|3.80
|0.2173
|1532-25-06
|203.60
|208.05
|4.45
|0.1951
|1532-25-06
|237.40
|239.40
|2.00
|0.2461
|1532-25-06
|252.80
|254.00
|1.20
|0.1874
|1532-25-07
|63.45
|64.50
|1.05
|0.1717
|1532-25-07
|71.50
|72.50
|1.00
|0.3276
|1532-25-07
|108.00
|113.00
|5.00
|0.1940
|1532-25-09
|297.00
|298.00
|1.00
|0.1931
|1532-25-11
|53.60
|56.05
|2.45
|0.1987
|1532-25-11
|66.20
|67.25
|1.05
|0.2975
|1532-25-11
|69.10
|76.00
|6.90
|0.2249
|1532-25-11
|96.35
|98.00
|1.65
|0.2228
|1532-25-11
|105.05
|106.10
|1.05
|0.1731
* Nb2O5 et Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on Nb and Ta element lab results.
Table 2: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Ta 2 O 5
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
|Ta 2 O 5 (ppm)
|1532-25-01
|112.00
|113.50
|1.50
|159
|1532-25-01
|116.10
|127.00
|10.90
|223
|1532-25-01
|128.50
|132.50
|4.00
|314
|1532-25-02
|198.70
|200.00
|1.30
|330
|1532-25-02
|213.00
|220.00
|7.00
|247
|1532-25-02
|221.90
|226.10
|4.20
|192
|1532-25-02
|227.00
|233.15
|6.15
|226
|1532-25-02
|247.90
|251.15
|3.25
|144
|1532-25-03
|107.45
|115.00
|7.55
|231
|1532-25-03
|117.25
|119.00
|1.75
|206
|1532-25-04
|99.10
|100.15
|1.05
|225
|1532-25-04
|166.85
|169.95
|3.10
|223
|1532-25-04
|176.20
|177.20
|1.00
|426
|1532-25-04
|186.30
|202.00
|15.70
|250
|1532-25-04
|221.60
|225.65
|4.05
|170
|1532-25-04
|229.00
|231.00
|2.00
|175
|1532-25-04
|271.45
|273.00
|1.55
|102
|1532-25-05
|115.30
|124.00
|8.70
|272
|1532-25-05
|129.70
|132.50
|2.80
|150
|1532-25-05
|135.10
|136.20
|1.10
|218
|1532-25-06
|88.65
|89.70
|1.05
|222
|1532-25-06
|104.90
|107.00
|2.10
|131
|1532-25-06
|189.30
|191.50
|2.20
|151
|1532-25-06
|197.85
|208.05
|10.20
|213
|1532-25-06
|237.40
|239.40
|2.00
|128
|1532-25-06
|252.80
|255.20
|2.40
|164
|1532-25-07
|8.45
|10.35
|1.90
|229
|1532-25-07
|63.45
|64.50
|1.05
|119
|1532-25-07
|71.50
|75.00
|3.50
|159
|1532-25-07
|88.85
|91.15
|2.30
|113
|1532-25-07
|95.20
|98.15
|2.95
|118
|1532-25-07
|107.15
|115.15
|8.00
|185
|1532-25-08
|317.50
|318.50
|1.00
|106
|1532-25-08
|322.40
|324.00
|1.60
|124
|1532-25-08
|333.50
|344.00
|10.50
|185
|1532-25-08
|346.00
|350.05
|4.05
|123
|1532-25-08
|352.00
|357.80
|5.80
|143
|1532-25-08
|362.00
|364.95
|2.95
|190
|1532-25-09
|183.40
|184.45
|1.05
|123
|1532-25-09
|222.55
|223.75
|1.20
|112
|1532-25-09
|278.00
|279.00
|1.00
|145
|1532-25-09
|282.00
|298.00
|16.00
|198
|1532-25-09
|301.00
|305.80
|4.80
|148
|1532-25-10
|231.15
|251.00
|19.85
|189
|1532-25-10
|256.50
|258.50
|2.00
|189
|1532-25-12
|7.15
|9.30
|2.15
|101
|1532-25-11
|8.80
|13.30
|4.50
|134
|1532-25-11
|53.60
|54.80
|1.20
|107
|1532-25-11
|66.20
|76.00
|9.80
|230
|1532-25-11
|95.70
|101.80
|6.10
|178
|1532-25-11
|105.05
|106.10
|1.05
|303
|1532-25-15
|26.65
|27.95
|1.30
|104
|1532-25-15
|100.65
|101.65
|1.00
|209
* Nb2O5 are Ta2O5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.
Table 3: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for total rare earth elements (TREE)
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| REE Total
(ppm)
|1532-25-08
|105.70
|110.35
|4.65
|1618
|1532-25-08
|368.50
|369.65
|1.15
|1353
|1532-25-09
|76.30
|77.66
|1.36
|1676
|1532-25-09
|93.65
|95.65
|2.00
|1868
|1532-25-09
|112.60
|113.80
|1.20
|1091
|1532-25-09
|174.20
|177.45
|3.25
|1096
|1532-25-09
|179.70
|185.80
|6.10
|1486
|1532-25-09
|188.10
|197.45
|9.35
|1467
|1532-25-09
|212.55
|216.60
|4.05
|1078
|1532-25-09
|219.25
|220.90
|1.65
|1184
|1532-25-09
|342.30
|343.40
|1.10
|1453
|1532-25-10
|11.70
|24.25
|12.55
|1430
|1532-25-10
|25.80
|28.00
|2.20
|1351
|1532-25-10
|31.65
|32.65
|1.00
|1111
|1532-25-10
|69.20
|70.30
|1.10
|1181
|1532-25-10
|71.80
|73.95
|2.15
|1539
|1532-25-10
|77.45
|78.45
|1.00
|1529
|1532-25-10
|83.65
|84.80
|1.15
|1491
|1532-25-10
|87.45
|89.00
|1.55
|1696
|1532-25-10
|103.25
|104.25
|1.00
|1644
|1532-25-10
|130.40
|131.75
|1.35
|1428
|1532-25-10
|161.25
|162.30
|1.05
|1380
|1532-25-10
|167.65
|171.20
|3.55
|1075
|1532-25-10
|172.40
|175.70
|3.30
|1212
|1532-25-10
|180.90
|182.90
|2.00
|1082
|1532-25-10
|260.55
|263.15
|2.60
|1082
|1532-25-10
|339.10
|340.80
|1.70
|1317
|1532-25-14
|8.50
|11.50
|3.00
|1053
Table 4: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Sr (strontium)
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Sr
(ppm)
|1532-25-01
|9.40
|10.50
|1.10
|1200
|1532-25-01
|28.10
|29.40
|1.30
|1202
|1532-25-01
|39.15
|40.15
|1.00
|1440
|1532-25-01
|44.60
|47.50
|2.90
|1221
|1532-25-01
|50.00
|52.50
|2.50
|1352
|1532-25-01
|55.20
|57.20
|2.00
|1475
|1532-25-01
|61.00
|62.00
|1.00
|1030
|1532-25-01
|68.50
|71.80
|3.30
|1228
|1532-25-01
|74.00
|75.00
|1.00
|1540
|1532-25-01
|93.40
|94.65
|1.25
|1460
|1532-25-01
|104.20
|107.65
|3.45
|1107
|1532-25-01
|115.00
|118.75
|3.75
|1156
|1532-25-01
|126.00
|128.50
|2.50
|1137
|1532-25-01
|133.60
|135.00
|1.40
|1170
|1532-25-02
|13.55
|15.05
|1.50
|1410
|1532-25-02
|35.80
|39.00
|3.20
|1369
|1532-25-02
|66.70
|70.45
|3.75
|1221
|1532-25-02
|109.95
|112.00
|2.05
|1101
|1532-25-02
|131.30
|132.40
|1.10
|1118
|1532-25-02
|153.05
|154.55
|1.50
|1620
|1532-25-02
|170.10
|172.50
|2.40
|1223
|1532-25-02
|185.90
|189.00
|3.10
|1444
|1532-25-02
|190.75
|195.35
|4.60
|1858
|1532-25-02
|197.80
|200.00
|2.20
|1177
|1532-25-02
|205.20
|213.00
|7.80
|1421
|1532-25-02
|216.40
|224.10
|7.70
|1563
|1532-25-02
|229.10
|234.10
|5.00
|1317
|1532-25-02
|237.20
|238.20
|1.00
|2320
|1532-25-02
|245.65
|246.65
|1.00
|1090
|1532-25-03
|11.65
|12.90
|1.25
|2500
|1532-25-03
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|1300
|1532-25-03
|100.40
|104.85
|4.45
|1046
|1532-25-03
|145.35
|146.60
|1.25
|1546
|1532-25-04
|19.60
|21.60
|2.00
|1141
|1532-25-04
|70.30
|71.60
|1.30
|1450
|1532-25-04
|99.10
|100.15
|1.05
|1540
|1532-25-04
|165.85
|166.85
|1.00
|1010
|1532-25-04
|168.85
|169.95
|1.10
|1100
|1532-25-04
|200.80
|203.00
|2.20
|1476
|1532-25-04
|229.00
|231.00
|2.00
|1210
|1532-25-04
|265.65
|271.45
|5.80
|1359
|1532-25-04
|275.50
|276.55
|1.05
|2750
|1532-25-04
|280.75
|286.70
|5.95
|1113
|1532-25-05
|100.45
|101.95
|1.50
|1140
|1532-25-05
|111.55
|114.50
|2.95
|1275
|1532-25-05
|116.60
|117.80
|1.20
|1434
|1532-25-05
|121.00
|125.05
|4.05
|1304
|1532-25-06
|88.65
|89.70
|1.05
|1660
|1532-25-06
|185.35
|189.30
|3.95
|1004
|1532-25-06
|194.65
|195.70
|1.05
|1330
|1532-25-06
|217.55
|218.60
|1.05
|1240
|1532-25-06
|221.60
|226.00
|4.40
|1390
|1532-25-06
|242.30
|244.30
|2.00
|1073
|1532-25-06
|248.00
|249.00
|1.00
|1020
|1532-25-06
|250.00
|252.80
|2.80
|1001
|1532-25-07
|30.50
|31.65
|1.15
|1100
|1532-25-07
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|1190
|1532-25-07
|97.50
|100.90
|3.40
|1046
|1532-25-07
|115.15
|116.65
|1.50
|1302
|1532-25-08
|14.50
|17.00
|2.50
|3676
|1532-25-08
|36.70
|37.70
|1.00
|1485
|1532-25-08
|46.30
|47.70
|1.40
|4761
|1532-25-08
|68.85
|72.50
|3.65
|1982
|1532-25-08
|104.00
|113.25
|9.25
|4583
|1532-25-08
|138.10
|140.80
|2.70
|3837
|1532-25-08
|143.25
|146.35
|3.10
|3211
|1532-25-08
|177.60
|179.35
|1.75
|2443
|1532-25-08
|266.70
|269.50
|2.80
|1778
|1532-25-08
|303.35
|305.15
|1.80
|3868
|1532-25-08
|312.10
|315.50
|3.40
|2393
|1532-25-08
|316.50
|318.50
|2.00
|1170
|1532-25-08
|322.40
|326.80
|4.40
|1884
|1532-25-08
|332.50
|333.50
|1.00
|1670
|1532-25-08
|335.00
|336.00
|1.00
|1100
|1532-25-08
|345.05
|357.80
|12.75
|1678
|1532-25-08
|362.70
|366.20
|3.50
|1972
|1532-25-08
|368.50
|369.65
|1.15
|5750
|1532-25-08
|372.10
|379.70
|7.60
|3142
|1532-25-09
|41.40
|44.40
|3.00
|2794
|1532-25-09
|57.1
|59.75
|2.65
|2136
|1532-25-09
|76.3
|77.66
|1.36
|8500
|1532-25-09
|82.55
|85.9
|3.35
|3811
|1532-25-09
|93.65
|95.65
|2
|7940
|1532-25-09
|108
|109.5
|1.5
|3663
|1532-25-09
|112.6
|118.3
|5.7
|3616
|1532-25-09
|174.2
|185.8
|11.6
|4775
|1532-25-09
|187
|198.45
|11.45
|5273
|1532-25-09
|210
|213.1
|3.1
|2245
|1532-25-09
|213.5
|224.65
|11.15
|4198
|1532-25-09
|276
|277
|1
|1040
|1532-25-09
|280
|283
|3
|1008
|1532-25-09
|342.3
|343.4
|1.1
|8830
|1532-25-09
|367.45
|371.6
|4.15
|2556
|1532-25-10
|11.7
|28
|16.3
|6895
|1532-25-10
|31.65
|32.65
|1
|5410
|1532-25-10
|69.2
|73.95
|4.75
|4617
|1532-25-10
|77.45
|78.45
|1
|7080
|1532-25-10
|83.65
|84.8
|1.15
|7850
|1532-25-10
|87.45
|89
|1.55
|8322
|1532-25-10
|103.25
|106.95
|3.7
|3565
|1532-25-10
|108.6
|110.4
|1.8
|4291
|1532-25-10
|112.45
|114.7
|2.25
|3285
|1532-25-10
|130.4
|132.65
|2.25
|5662
|1532-25-10
|161.25
|162.3
|1.05
|7629
|1532-25-10
|167.65
|171.2
|3.55
|4979
|1532-25-10
|172.4
|175.7
|3.3
|6130
|1532-25-10
|180.9
|184.35
|3.45
|3579
|1532-25-10
|213.85
|216.25
|2.4
|1170
|1532-25-10
|226
|229.2
|3.2
|2074
|1532-25-10
|231.15
|235
|3.85
|1564
|1532-25-10
|242
|243
|1
|1350
|1532-25-10
|246
|247
|1
|1060
|1532-25-10
|251
|252.65
|1.65
|4107
|1532-25-10
|259.5
|266
|6.5
|2528
|1532-25-10
|339.1
|340.8
|1.7
|7541
|1532-25-12
|19.5
|20.5
|1
|1020
|1532-25-12
|124.15
|126.5
|2.35
|1345
|1532-25-12
|147.5
|150
|2.5
|1234
|1532-25-13
|15.6
|17
|1.4
|1010
|1532-25-13
|24.5
|25.8
|1.3
|1135
|1532-25-13
|64.55
|69
|4.45
|1161
|1532-25-13
|77.2
|82.5
|5.3
|1064
|1532-25-13
|84
|87
|3
|1160
|1532-25-13
|97.7
|100.2
|2.5
|1904
|1532-25-14
|10
|11.5
|1.5
|1360
|1532-25-14
|16.1
|17.25
|1.15
|1050
|1532-25-14
|22.7
|25.7
|3
|1811
|1532-25-14
|28.65
|33
|4.35
|1101
|1532-25-14
|41
|42
|1
|1230
|1532-25-14
|102.75
|106.8
|4.05
|1082
|1532-25-14
|108
|111.15
|3.15
|1490
|1532-25-14
|114.8
|115.95
|1.15
|1020
|1532-25-11
|6.05
|8.8
|2.75
|1038
|1532-25-11
|26.5
|29.25
|2.75
|1117
|1532-25-11
|47.95
|50.4
|2.45
|1060
|1532-25-11
|59
|60.5
|1.5
|1160
|1532-25-11
|69.1
|78.9
|9.8
|1710
|1532-25-11
|97
|98
|1
|1180
|1532-25-11
|110.75
|113.35
|2.6
|1129
|1532-25-11
|119.5
|121
|1.5
|1030
|1532-25-11
|128.1
|130.2
|2.1
|1550
|1532-25-11
|144.95
|147.75
|2.8
|1596
Drill Hole locations
|Drill Hole Number
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|NAD83_z18 - E
|NAD83_z18 - N
|NAD83_z18 - Z
|1532-25-01
|230
|-45
|150
|663171.63
|5479817.67
|347.40
|1532-25-02
|230
|-70
|264
|663171.51
|5479817.80
|338.71
|1532-25-03
|230
|-45
|159
|663220.32
|5479755.95
|336.90
|1532-25-04
|230
|-70
|300
|663221.10
|5479756.16
|329.75
|1532-25-05
|230
|-45
|174
|663281.86
|5479706.21
|336.96
|1532-25-06
|230
|-70
|261
|663282.23
|5479706.43
|336.96
|1532-25-07
|230
|-45
|156
|663353.70
|5479611.03
|329.39
|1532-25-08
|230
|-45
|381
|660550.21
|5482902.26
|335.32
|1532-25-09
|230
|-45
|372
|660146.33
|5483445.79
|317.49
|1532-25-10
|230
|-45
|354
|660040.42
|5483531.43
|308.73
|1532-25-11
|230
|-45
|153
|663424.41
|5479547.45
|324.97
|1532-25-12
|230
|-45
|150
|663499.51
|5479459.54
|322.42
|1532-25-13
|230
|-45
|150
|663602.38
|5479378.58
|328.56
|1532-25-14
|230
|-45
|150
|663664.82
|5479316.19
|331.36
|1532-25-15
|50
|-45
|150
|663423.39
|5479547.18
|323.82
Figure 1: Map of the 2025 Campaign
Qualified person
This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of NioBay.
About NioBay Metals Inc.
NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mines with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.
About Niobium
Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.
Cautionary Statement
Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
| NioBay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sebastien David, geo.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 866-6500
...
| Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
...
Tel: 514-771-3398
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment