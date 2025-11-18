The House Of Arts Announces Strategic Brand Transition And Relaunch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The House of Arts, also known as THOA, a Miami-based gallery and digital platform, today announced a comprehensive brand transition and relaunch of its services. This shift reflects the company's evolution from a traditional gallery into a fully integrated art curation and technology platform with a pinpoint focus on the homeowner. The transformation leverages THOA's extensive history in the art world and positions the company to meet the changing needs of collectors and high-net-worth homeowners.

A Legacy of Excellence in Art Curation

Since its founding, The House of Arts has operated as a premier platform and gallery showcasing emerging and established artists. Through decades of exhibitions, artist development, and collector engagement, THOA has developed a deep understanding of artistic quality, provenance, and investment potential. This experience informs every aspect of the platform's new model and ensures curated selections with strong CVs and long-term value.

Key Elements of the Relaunch:



THE HOUSE OF ARTS Platform ( thehouseofarts ): A primary platform for galleries, curators, architects, interior designers, and art handlers to connect with potential buyers through curated, data-driven lead generation.

THOA Gallery ( ): A dedicated digital gallery portal for artists who wish to participate in the platform's curated sales program. Artists gain exposure to high-net-worth clients along with dedicated media opportunities without the traditional costs of exhibitions, storage, and handling.

In-Home Curation and Handling Services: THOA provides professional curators and art handlers to facilitate personalized in-home consultations, framing, installation, light restoration, logistics, and delivery. This enhances the buying experience and ensures optimal presentation.

Flexible Artist and Gallery Engagement: While galleries can join the platform independently, artists access the system through THOA Gallery, maintaining a traditional gallery and artist revenue share while benefiting from lead generation, the collectors database, curatorial placement support, and comprehensive logistics. Strategic Marketing Partnerships: The House of Arts has established marketing partnerships with Vocal Media to amplify its reach, generate high-quality leads, and engage affluent audiences with curated content about art, home design, and investment opportunities.



Why This Transition Makes Sense in Today's Art Market

Collectors today increasingly value personalized and data-driven art experiences. THOA's model brings together home beautification principles and a strategic approach to art as a generational investment. By focusing on artists with strong credentials and curated collections, the platform allows homeowners to enhance their living spaces while building a portfolio of meaningful and lasting value.

Statement from the Founders

“Through this relaunch, we are creating a seamless bridge between artists, galleries, and collectors. Our goal is to remove barriers that have traditionally limited art access and sales, providing a curated and personalized experience for both artists and homeowners. We are committed to helping clients select works that elevate their homes and offer long-term investment potential,” said Sam Bernstein, President and Co-Founder of The House of Arts.

“Even the most beautifully designed homes can feel incomplete,” said Gallery Director and Co-Founder Alessandra Gold.“What is missing is presence, the kind only true art can bring. Real art does not just decorate. It adds depth, emotion, and soul. In the end, art is not what completes a home. It is what makes it alive.”

About The House of Arts

The House of Arts is a Miami-based digital platform and gallery that reimagines how art is curated, sold, and experienced. By combining digital gallery environments with professional in-home curation and handling, THOA allows artists and galleries to focus on their craft while reaching the most suitable buyers. The platform's mission is to make art more accessible, more beautiful, and a meaningful investment for future generations.

Media Contact:

Alessandra Gold

Gallery Director

