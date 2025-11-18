Calabrese Consulting LLC Partner Christy Albeck Transitions To Consultant Role

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERNE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calabrese Consulting LLC, a global financial accounting and advisory firm, today announced that Christy Albeck, a valued and respected Partner, will transition to the role of Consultant going forward.

With over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, Albeck became a Partner in 2022 following Calabrese Consulting's acquisition of her firm, Albeck Financial Services.

“Christy has enjoyed a long and successful career in the financial services industry, and has played an integral role in the growth and evolution Calabrese Consulting,” said Jennifer Calabrese, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Calabrese Consulting.“The combination of our firms re-defined the industry landscape, creating a company serving several hundred clients around the world. Throughout her career, and certainly as a member of our team, Christy has been a trusted client-advisor, firm ambassador, and mentor to the next generation of financial professionals. While we will miss her daily presence, we are grateful that she has agreed to remain as a Consultant. We wish her every happiness in this next chapter.”

Albeck founded Albeck Financial Services in 1987, growing the firm from a sole proprietorship to a global consulting firm with offices in Houston, New York and Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Since the acquisition of her firm by Calabrese Consulting, Albeck has contributed to the continued growth of the firm's global and domestic pre-audit, due diligence, and SEC reporting practices.

“I have truly enjoyed working alongside my talented colleagues around the world,” said Albeck.“I am proud of our collective achievements, the strengthening our business, the scaling of our operations, and the consistent delivery of exceptional client service. I look forward to staying engaged in my new role and supporting the continuing growth of Calabrese Consulting.”

