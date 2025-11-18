On December 10, 2025, The General Extraordinary Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Rokiskio Suris Is Convened

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 10 December 2025, at 12:00 p.m., an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Rokiškio sūris" (company code 173057512, registered at the following address: Pramonės g.3, Rokiškis) shall be convened at the head office of AB "Rokiškio sūris" (Pramonės str.3, Rokiškis).

The meeting shall be convened on the initiative of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with the decision of the Company's Board of Directors of 18 November 2025.

Registration starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 11:45 a.m.

Accounting day of the general meeting of shareholders – December 3, 2025.

Agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

Election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Draft resolution:

Taking into account that the current term of the Company's Board of Directors expires on 10 December 2025, to elect the following persons as members of the Board of AB Rokiškio sūris for a term of 4 (four) years: Antanas Trumpa (Board chairman of the current term), Jonas Vaičaitis (independent member), Paul M Campbell (independent member), Ligita Trumpaitė – Lumpickienė (UAB Rokiškio pieno gamyba Director of Production & Administration), Rita Trumpaitė – Vanagienė (Entrepreneur, Doctor of Medical Sciences), Andrius Trumpa (AB Rokiškio sūris Head of Asset Safety and Maintenance).

The general meeting of shareholders may be attended and voted by the persons who were shareholders at the end of the meeting accounting date (3 December 2025) or other persons authorized by actual shareholders, or the persons with whom the voting transference agreement was made.

A person participating in the general meeting of shareholders and having the right to vote must present an identity document.

The Company does not provide the opportunity to participate and vote at the meeting by electronic means.

Each shareholder shall have a right, in the manner established by the Law, to authorise another (natural or legal) person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by the Law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by the Law. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him/her. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney. The right of shareholder to participate at the general meeting of shareholders also means the right to question.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him/her shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. The General Voting Ballot shall be placed on the company's website not later than 21 days before the General meeting at the heading“Investor Relations”. Upon a shareholder's request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the General Meeting, shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail free of charge. The filled in General Voting Ballot and the document confirming the voting right (if any) must be submitted to the Company in writing not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders by sending it by registered mail to Rokiskio suris AB, Pramones st. 3, Rokiskis LT-42150.

The Company keeps the right to not account a shareholder's General Voting Ballot if the General Voting Ballot does not comply with the requirement set by the Law on Joint Stock Companies Article 30 parts 3 and 4, or the ballot is filled misleadingly and it is impossible to read the shareholder's will for one or another item.

The Company shall make voting at the meeting possible by submitting to the Company a ballot paper signed with a qualified electronic signature no later than the close of shareholder registration for the General Meeting. A shareholder may, by means of electronic communications, authorise another natural or legal person to attend and vote on the shareholder's behalf. Such a proxy shall not be notarised. A proxy executed by electronic means shall be certified by the shareholder with a qualified electronic signature created with secure signature creation software and confirmed by a qualified certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder must notify the Company of the electronically executed proxy by e-mail to... not later than by the last business day before the meeting. The proxy and the notification must be in writing.

Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues shall be submitted together with the proposal or, if the decisions do not need to be approved, explanations on each proposed issue of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be presented. Proposal to supplement the agenda must be presented in writing by sending it by registered mail to Rokiskio suris AB, Pramones st. 3, Rokiskis LT-42150, Lithuania, or by e-mail... The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders to the Company in advance in writing. The questions should be sent by e mail address... not later than 3 business days before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is posted on the Company's website.

The Company may refuse to respond to the questions of a shareholder if they are related with the commercial (manufacturing) secret, confidential information, then the shareholder will be informed unless the identity of questioner cannot be identified.

Documents related to the agenda of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions on each item on the agenda, documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders and other information related to the implementation of shareholder rights are available at the Company's on the website in the section“Investors”, as well as by visiting Rokiskio suris AB at Pramones st. 3, LT-42150 Rokiskis.

The total number of the Company's shares is 32,281,173 shares. Nominal value of the shares is EUR 0.29 (twenty nine hundredth) each. The number of shares granting voting rights is 31,419,899 ordinary registered shares. The own shares in the amount of 861,274 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.

ISIN of the Company's shares is LT000100372.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO of the Company

+370 458 55200

Attachment

General voting ballot 10 12 2025