Financial 15 Split Corp. Successful Overnight Offering Of Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A high-quality portfolio consisting of North American Financial Services Companies TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares (TSX: FTN.A) of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $92.2 million. The offering is being led by National Bank Financial Inc. The sales period of this overnight offering has now ended. The offering is expected to close on or about November 25, 2025 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the TSX. The Preferred Shares are being offered at a price of $10.60 per Preferred Share. The closing price on the TSX of the Preferred Shares on November 17, 2025 was $10.72. The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high-quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp. The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co. The Toronto-Dominion Bank Wells Fargo & Co.

The Company's Preferred Share investment objectives are:

effective December 1,2025, to provide holders of the Preferred Shares with fixed, cumulative monthly dividends at an annual rate of 7.25%, as determined annually by the Board of Directors, and subject to a minimum rate of 6.00% until 2030 (previously, 8.50% with a five-year minimum of 5.50%); andon or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2030 (subject to further 5 year extensions thereafter), to pay the holders of the Preferred Shares $10.00 per Preferred Share.

A prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 19, 2023 containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares being offered will be filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the Securities Commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

For further information, please contact Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at

416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit