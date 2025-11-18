Lean Solutions Group Expands AI Portfolio With Workforce Intelligence Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LeanTek ConnectTM platform delivers real-time visibility and self-service control, proving ROI across business operations

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group today announced the launch of LeanTek ConnectTM, a workforce intelligence platform that transforms how companies manage their personnel, both inside and outside the organization. LeanTek Connect embeds AI and analytics directly into business workflows so leaders spot engagement risks early, handle account needs instantly, and prove ROI with transparent metrics.

"LeanTek Connect was born inside our own operations-battle-tested across thousands of employees before we offered it to clients," said Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "It reflects the transformations we help clients achieve: technology and talent working in unison to deliver measurable outcomes. Clients no longer wait days for billing reconciliations, or discover attrition problems only after SLAs are missed. LeanTek Connect unifies account management, workforce engagement, and talent placement into a single platform with role-based access and enterprise-grade security. Where others provide headcount alone, we also deliver visibility and control."

Delivering AI-Powered Transparency for Distributed Teams

With LeanTek Connect, Lean Solutions Group clients gain real-time dashboards for performance monitoring, AI-driven sentiment insights, and self-service tools for billing, PTO, and requisitions-eliminating the delays and blind spots that plague distributed teams.

Key benefits of LeanTek Connect include:



Real-time visibility into workforce engagement, sentiment, and attrition risks before issues escalate

Self-service account management, eliminating delays in billing, PTO approvals, and service requests

Faster talent placement with AI-assisted candidate and requisition tracking Trusted by Fortune 500 companies managing thousands of distributed workers across multiple countries and functions



Global business and technology consulting firm Slalom uses Lean Solutions Group to optimize how it manages distributed talent.

"LeanTek Connect has significantly improved how Slalom collaborates with Lean Solutions Group by enhancing visibility into subcontractor availability, rates, and skill sets," said Laura Hohnhaus, Sr. Analyst, Business Operations Allshore at Slalom. "With a centralized view of open roles, offers, accepts, and declines, our Talent Fulfillment team can more effectively provide real-time updates to engagement teams. The portal has helped accelerate interview scheduling, enabled faster feedback, and allowed for a more strategic and proactive approach to deploying subcontractor resources. Ultimately, LeanTek Connect has strengthened our partnership by establishing a shared, data-driven foundation that improves communication, planning, and delivery outcomes for both Slalom and LSG."

A Unified Platform for the Future of Work

"LeanTek Connect joins the company's growing AI product line, alongside LeanTek AgentEdge, as part of its broader mission to embed AI across client workflows-from intelligent workflow orchestration to workforce transparency," said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at Lean Solutions Group. "Together, these technologies underscore Lean Solutions Group's role as the partner that brings AI-driven automation, embedded expertise, and tech-powered talent together to help organizations modernize, scale, and sustain performance in the AI era. We include LeanTek Connect with every partnership because your success is our success-this is about empowering clients with the visibility and confidence to scale with clarity."

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group (LSG) is a next-generation solutions provider integrating, AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise and tech-powered talent for its clients. Forged in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our model is proven across hundreds of clients in many industries. With more than 10,000 employees in five countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, LSG helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By integrating intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients' businesses, we enable them to stretch what's possible.

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

...