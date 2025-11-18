Sapphire Technologies Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Aditya Negi As Vice President Of Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addition strengthens company's commercial development expertise following Series C funding

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies, manufacturer of power generation equipment, today announced the appointment of Aditya Negi as Vice President of Sales. Aditya joins Sapphire following an extensive career leading commercial organizations throughout the global energy sector. His appointment follows Sapphire's recent $18 million Series C funding round, which included an investment from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and marks a key step in advancing the company's growth strategy.

Aditya brings more than 16 years of experience scaling renewable and clean-energy portfolios, executing large-scale Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) contracts, and integrating EPC, O&M, BESS, and digital solutions into unified customer offerings. Prior to joining Sapphire, he served as Vice President of Asset Management and Operations at esVolta LP (a Generate Capital company) where he oversaw a $2 billion battery energy storage portfolio in CAISO and ERCOT. He previously held senior leadership roles at Siemens and Siemens Energy in the United States and Europe, and deployed gigawatts of renewable and gas-fired assets to hyperscalers, utilities, and independent power producers.

In his new role, Aditya will lead Sapphire's global sales department to accelerate the growth of the company's FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander platform. He will oversee revenue generation, customer management, and long-term value creation as Sapphire delivers its equipment and develops integrated power-generation projects for industry.

“Aditya's appointment comes at an exciting time for Sapphire,” said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies.“As we continue scaling our installed base and look to supply more equipment to data center operators, Aditya's deep expertise in energy-as-a-service and asset optimization will be instrumental in driving reliable performance, strong returns, and global growth.”

“Sapphire is pioneering a new way to think about waste energy recovery, one that blends innovation, ownership, and operational excellence,” said Aditya Negi.“I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment and to help accelerate deployment of solutions that deliver clean power, efficiency, and measurable impact.”

Before joining Sapphire Technologies, Aditya also served in technical management roles at SLB, where he led multidisciplinary teams in the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East. He holds an MBA from IESE Business School in Barcelona and a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai.

About Sapphire Technologies

Sapphire Technologies is driving global decarbonization through developing and manufacturing modular power generation equipment for pressure energy projects. From 2021, its FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpanders have been deployed in assets like high pressure wells and natural gas pipelines to add reliable and clean generation capacity to the global electric grid. Scalable from kilowatt- to mega-watt class installations, Sapphire's turboexpander system enables infrastructure owners to quickly generate new power while maximizing efficiencies, improving productivity, reducing carbon emissions, offsetting electrical costs, and generating cashflow. For additional information visit: .

