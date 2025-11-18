403
Meet Eximius: The AI-Powered Hiring Platform Built For Speed, Precision And Scale
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eximius, a next-generation AI-powered recruitment platform, is now live - redefining how organizations hire talent across industries, functions, and geographies. Designed to deliver speed, precision, and scalability, Eximius enables users to move from job creation to candidate submission in record time - whether filling one role or a thousand.
“Eximius changes that by offering a unified, intelligent hiring ecosystem that automates sourcing, screening, evaluation, and communication. With up to a 90% reduction in sourcing time, Eximius gives hiring professionals the speed, precision, and clarity they've always needed.”
Powered by an adaptive AI engine, Eximius can process thousands of applications simultaneously, learn from every interaction, and rank candidates by skill, experience, and fit - ensuring unmatched hiring velocity without compromising quality. In one instance, a client received 230 applications for a Customer Success Manager role, with 58 qualified candidates identified within 24 hours - a powerful example of Eximius' capability at scale.
Two Tailored Variants for Every Hiring Need
. Eximius for Independent Recruiters: A flexible, pay-as-you-go solution with AI-powered matching, automated interviews, and non-expiring credits.
. Eximius for Businesses: A scalable solution with shared credit pools, admin controls, and cost-efficient subscription plans for enterprise teams.
Built for Every Role, Every Market
Eximius supports hiring for all job types - blue-collar or white-collar, full-time or contract roles - across industries and locations. Its chat and voice-based AI screening engages candidates within seconds of application, conducting interviews instantly and at unlimited capacity.
By Q1 2026, the platform will evolve into a complete "Hire to Retire" ecosystem, encompassing sourcing, hiring, onboarding, skill gap analysis, training, upskilling, OKR management, career pathing and more – and will soon be available in multiple languages to empower hiring teams worldwide.
About Eximius
Eximius, an AI-powered hiring platform, leverages artificial intelligence and human insight to connect organizations with top-tier talent. From individual recruiters to global enterprises, Eximius helps teams hire with speed, precision, and scale. To know more, visit .
