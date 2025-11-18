Breaking Barriers: Grace In Jonglei Fights Gender And Disability Discrimination

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JUBA, South Sudan, November 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

Suffering from a polio-like condition, Grace Kuei has been unable to walk since the age of five. She recalls her mother's daily efforts to carry her to and from school.

Mobility and having easy access to public spaces and services remain significant issues, but Grace, who these days enjoys the benefits of a three-wheeled motorcycle, insists that the discrimination against people with disabilities, particularly women, goes far beyond what is immediately visible.

“Our struggle is about pushing boundaries and about defending our right to be included, not only in making decisions related to our specific situation, but also in society in general,” she says, mentioning politics as a prime example.

"The 35 percent political representation for women, as stipulated in our country's peace agreement, is meant for all of us, but women with disabilities are left far, far behind.”

It was this realization that in 2024 motivated Grace Kuei and two others to form the Jonglei Disability Women's Organization to better raise awareness about and advocate for their rights.

By now, they are ten active members who not only pay regular visits to others living with disabilities but also successfully mobilize to create employment opportunities, with two“sisters” now working for the Jonglei State Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

Grace Kuei and her organization may lack financial support, but they recently found a new ally: the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

With vulnerable and sometimes marginalized groups being an important part of the peacekeeping mission's mandate to protect civilians, its Protection, Transition and Reintegration Section invited her to a workshop on how civil society can become better at staying safe in a conflict or post-conflict context.

“Times of insecurity worsen our plight. When others can run to flee threats, we don't have that option. We tend to be particularly vulnerable to gender-based violence, which in turn becomes more common when and where there is conflict,” notes Grace.

“Raising aware about our extra exposure is key, but it is just as important to document these crimes so that perpetrators can be held accountable,” she adds.

Gilbert Nantsa, a Protection, Transition and Reintegration Officer serving with UNMISS, is keen to emphasize that one does not need to be a peacekeeper or belong to security or law enforcement agencies to contribute to keeping civilians out of harm's way.

“Apart from physically shielding individuals from the consequences of conflict, community-based advocacy groups can play a crucial role by monitoring and reporting human rights violations. For that reason, we will keep engaging with civil society organizations and other stakeholders.”

