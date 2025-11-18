Thermoelectric Generator Market To See Wearables & Consumer Electronic Applications Grow At 13.6% CAGR To 2030 Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the thermoelectric generator market size is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.93%. The thermoelectric generator industry growth is driven by stricter emission regulations, technological advances boosting conversion efficiency to 15%, and broader applications ranging from automotive waste-heat recovery to wearable devices. Automotive remains the largest revenue contributor, while low-power, maintenance-free harvesters are expanding consumer adoption.
Regulatory support, such as the U.S. EPA's 2024 greenhouse-gas standards, favors solid-state solutions. Material innovations in nano-structured bismuth-telluride and silicon-germanium alloys are reducing payback times and increasing competitiveness.
Emerging Trends
Rising Use in Remote and Deep-Sea Operations
Extreme missions, from space exploration to underwater research, are driving strong interest in advanced thermoelectric generators. Recent technological improvements have enhanced efficiency in high-temperature applications, enabling long-duration operations without relying on heavy batteries. In subsea environments, autonomous systems harness natural thermal gradients to sustain significant power loads over extended periods.
Harnessing Waste Heat in Data Centers
With the rise of high-performance computing, managing heat has become essential. Advanced cooling systems now allow thermoelectric devices to capture energy that would otherwise be lost, improving overall efficiency. Modular designs are increasingly integrated into liquid-cooling loops, helping facilities reduce energy waste while creating opportunities to repurpose excess heat.
Thermoelectric Generator Segment ation :
By Type s:
- Single-Stage TEGs
- Multi-Stage TEGs
- Customized TEG Modules
By Material
- Bismuth Telluride
- Lead Telluride
- Silicon-Germanium
- Others (Skutterudites, TAGS, etc.)
By Source of Heat
- Waste Heat Recovery
- Direct Heat Source (Combustion, Solar, etc.)
- Body Heat
- Radioisotope Heat Sources
By Application
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrial
- Consumer Electronics and Wearables
- Oil and Gas
- Healthcare
- Remote Power Generation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- NORDIC Countries
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
For a full breakdown of the t hermoelectric g enerator market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:
Regional Highlights :
North America leads the market, driven by stringent vehicle regulations, established aerospace demand, and rapid expansion of data centers. High-performance computing facilities showcase the potential for large-scale energy recovery, while automotive innovations highlight strong commercial interest in exhaust and seat-comfort technologies. Government support for semiconductor manufacturing further strengthens domestic production and supply chain stability.
Europe experiences moderate growth, supported by energy-efficiency initiatives and ongoing upgrades to heating infrastructure. Incentives for alternative thermoelectric materials drive innovation, while shifts in trade logistics create new operational challenges. Investments in electrification projects and pilot programs by automakers signal continued demand for thermoelectric solutions across the region.Explore Energy & Power Industry Research:
Thermoelectric Generator Companies Profiled in This Report
- Gentherm Inc.
- II-VI Incorporated
- Laird Thermal Systems
- Ferrotec Holdings Corp.
- Komatsu Ltd. (KELK)
- TECTEG MFR
- Yamaha Corporation
- Evident Thermoelectrics
- Hi-Z Technology Inc.
- Tellurex Corp.
- Alphabet Energy Inc.
- Kryotherm JSC
- Thermonamic Electronics
- Phononic Inc.
- Custom Thermoelectric LLC
- Micropelt GmbH
- RMT Ltd.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- FluxTeq LLC
- CUI Devices
