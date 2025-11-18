J&K: Doctor, His Wife Detained For Indulging In Unlawful Activities

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) Wing of J&K Police on Tuesday detained a doctor and his wife for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities using their position in the society.

An official said that the CIK conducted coordinated search operations at four locations across Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

“During the operation, two accused, Dr Umer Farooq Bhat of Bugam, Kulgam and his wife, Shahzada Akhtar, were detained. They were presently residing at Shireen Bagh, Srinagar. Dr Farooq is presently working at the Super Speciality of SMHS Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar,” the official said.

He said that the CIK teams seized multiple digital devices and incriminating material having direct relevance to the investigation.

The official added that the recoveries include five mobile phones, five SIM cards, one tablet device, and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature.

“Dr Farooq, who is a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behaviour detrimental to public order and national security,” he said.

The official said that the female suspect, Shahzada Akhtar, in particular, is alleged to have been involved in radicalising local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction.

“Her affiliation with the banned terrorist organisation 'Dukhtaran-e-Milat' is currently under investigation,” he said.

He said that all recovered devices are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, which is expected to unravel a broader digital network linked to organised propaganda efforts.

“Searches were conducted on the warrants issued by the Hon'ble Designated Court under the NIA Act, Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 05/2025 under Sections 196, 152, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Police Station CIK,” he said.

The official said that these searches are part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas.