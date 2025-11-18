Telia Lietuva Reporting Dates In 2026
- Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025 – January 29
- Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2025 – March 27
- Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026 – April 24
- Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026 – July 17
- Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026 – October 22.
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 28 April 2026.
88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).
Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.
Darius Džiaugys
Head of Investor Relations
tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,
e-mail: ...
