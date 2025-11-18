AUO Mobility Solutions Makes Its Debut: Gearing Up For CES 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driving the Future of Smart Mobility with Integrated Display HMI, In-Vehicle Computing, and Smart Connectivity

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO, a global leader in display technology, will present its newly established subsidiary, AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation (AMSC), to the global automotive industry with its debut showcase at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Under the theme “Together, We Drive the New Era,” AMSC will highlight its capabilities in smart cockpit solutions through innovative system integration, demonstrating its commitment to driving the evolution of smart mobility and ushering in a new era of mobility innovation.

Formed through the integration of AUO's Mobility Solutions Business Group and BHTC GmbH, which was acquired by AUO in 2024. Building on AUO's deep expertise in display technology and system integration, and BHTC's strengths in climate control and human-machine interface (HMI) design, AMSC focuses on delivering innovative, human-centric mobility experiences. Centering its solutions around immersive experiences, intelligent sensing, and advanced computing platforms, AMSC aims to deliver smarter, more immersive, and sustainable smart cockpit and mobility solutions. These solutions will meet the diverse needs of global OEMs and users, creating novel and differentiated in-vehicle experiences.

As AI continues to transform industries, including automotive, consumer expectations for mobility experiences are rapidly evolving. Leveraging over 20 years of experience in automotive HMI and a proven track record in agile development and deployment, AMSC is committed to close collaboration with OEM partners. From design and development to mass production, AMSC offers flexible, scalable, end-to-end support to help clients accelerate innovation and seize market opportunities.

More than just a technology provider, AMSC is a driving force in smart cockpit innovation, collaborating hand-in-hand with industry partners to usher in the era of software-defined vehicles.

To address the complex demands of autonomous driving, immersive cockpit experiences, and real-time sensing and interaction, AMSC will unveil its next-generation smart cockpit solutions at CES 2026. These solutions are built on three foundational pillars: Visual, Computing, and Connectivity.



Visual: Advanced display technologies deeply integrated with automotive HMI for intuitive and seamless user interaction.

Computing: Scalable and modular computing platforms that enable intelligent sensing and dynamic cockpit interactions. Connectivity: Comprehensive vehicle networking solutions including V2X, OTA, and 5G modules, transforming the cockpit into a real-time, connected smart node.

From display innovation to computing platforms and smart connectivity, AMSC delivers a unified architecture for software-defined vehicles-transforming the cockpit into a personalized, intelligent extension of every journey.

Through the disruptive innovation and integration capabilities of AUO Mobility Solutions, a bold vision for the future of smart mobility will be unveiled at CES 2026. Automotive industry professionals are invited to experience this vision firsthand at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N251, from January 6-9, 2026. The showcase will highlight how AUO Mobility Solutions is redefining the in-vehicle experience and accelerating innovation across the mobility ecosystem.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at:

About AUO Mobility Solutions

AUO Mobility Solutions Corporation was established through the integration of AUO's Mobility Solutions Business Group and BHTC GmbH, bringing together over 20 years of expertise in in-vehicle display and human-machine interface technologies. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative smart cockpit solutions through advanced display technologies, computing platforms, and connected vehicle applications, aimed at creating immersive, intelligent, and sustainable in-cabin experiences while extending smart mobility services. Building on these capabilities, AUO Mobility Solutions collaborates closely with customers in the era of software-defined vehicles to co-create value and shape the future of smart mobility.

