Cloudbees Announces Launch Of Unify AI Design Partner Program To Shape The Future Of Agentic Software Delivery

For more than 15 years, CloudBees has helped the Global 2000 manage the growing complexity of modern software delivery. Fragmented toolchains and environments, shaped by years of growth and acquisitions, have created complexity, inconsistent visibility, and less control. Now, as agentic tools gain deeper access to source code and pipelines, they amplify that complexity, introducing new attack surfaces and governance gaps that legacy tools can't outpace.

CloudBees introduced the Unify DevSecOps control plane earlier this year to address these challenges head-on, bringing context and governance across heterogeneous ecosystems without disrupting existing tools or workflows, or requiring“rip-and-replace” migrations. Findings from the recently launched CloudBees DevOps Migration Index reinforce integration as a best-in-class approach to modernization. An independently conducted survey of 300+ enterprise technology leaders revealed that“big bang” migrations routinely drain budgets and stall innovation, without delivering the expected ROI.

The AIDP is grounded in three core principles:



Tailored Context: AI that understands each environment

Developer-Centric AI: Technology that cuts toil and boosts velocity Trusted Path to Agentic Delivery: Autonomy with accountability and security built in.



Throughout the 90-day program, partners work directly with CloudBees' product and engineering teams to influence the Unify roadmap and gain hands-on access to the tools and insights driving autonomous DevOps forward, gaining early access to new Unify capabilities, starting with this first alpha release:

AI First Responder: An AI agent that manages incident detection, automatic triage, and severity assessment and response, accelerating recovery through real-time alerts, containment, and response planning across the SDLC.



This new capability brings context-aware intelligence to software delivery. Every insight is captured within Unify's context plane (spanning code to pipeline to policy), ensuring each action is logged, explainable and compliant. Program participants emerge with tangible outcomes essential to providing organizations with the confidence to scale AI safely and securely: end-to-end triage visibility across fragmented SDLC tooling, and faster MTTR (mean time to recovery). These lay the foundation for measurable proof and governed agentic actions in the future.

“Enterprises want the power of AI without sacrificing trust, control or choice. Through the Unify AI Design Partnership, we're partnering directly with engineering innovators to build AI that understands their environments, respects their guardrails, and measurably improves software delivery,” said Jason Burt, AI Product Lead at CloudBees.“With early access to Unify's AI First Responder, our partners are helping us shape a future of autonomous DevOps that is safe, compliant and aligned to how real teams work.”

The Unify AI Design Partner Program is now accepting applications for its limited preview cohort. Engineering and platform leaders ready to shape the trusted path to autonomous, governable software delivery can apply at cloudbees.

