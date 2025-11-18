Counslr Expands Partnerships With Schools In Illinois And New Mexico To Support Staff And Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Access to Mental Health Support to Reach Those Who Need It Most

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, a leading B2B mental health and wellness platform, announced today new partnerships with schools in New Mexico and Illinois, bringing unlimited text-based mental health support and wellness resources to both staff and students at Abingdon-Avon School District, Abingdon, IL; and Aztec High School, Aztec, NM. These partnerships aim to reach those silent sufferers who may have previously faced barriers to care due to cost, stigma, or accessibility challenges. As schools navigate budget constraints and year-end planning pressures, Counslr empowers school communities to prioritize mental health by offering 24/7 access to licensed, vetted support professionals and a library of curated wellness resources.

"At Abingdon-Avon High School, the well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. By partnering with Counslr, we're giving our 6‐12 students and our staff immediate, confidential access to mental health support whenever they need it. This effort ensures that those who might otherwise stay silent have a safe, convenient way to reach out and get help, strengthening our entire school community,” said Principal Kristi Anderson, Abingdon-Avon High School.

In today's demanding educational climate, school communities are confronting unprecedented levels of stress and burnout both among students and the staff who support them. Educators report experiencing nearly twice the job‐related stress of comparable working adults; while 40% of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and 20% seriously consider suicide. These statistics underscore a critical reality: both students and staff are facing mental health challenges, and many remain silent sufferers. Expanding access to more convenient and discreet mental health resources can bridge the critical care gap, providing timely, stigma-free assistance that empowers school communities to manage stress, prevent burnout, and prioritize well-being before crises emerge.

"Supporting the mental health of our students has never been more critical. At Aztec High School, we see firsthand the stress and challenges our students and staff face every day, and having access to resources like Counslr makes a real difference. Finding grant funding to make these services available ensures that everybody has a confidential, on-demand way to get help, removing barriers and giving our community the support it truly needs,” stated Kimberly Thornton, SEL Counselor, Aztec High School, NM.

Recent studies show that text-based support plays an important role in expanding access to mental health support and is effective in providing help to those who might otherwise go without. In fact, a scholarly peer review found that when digital mental health apps like Counslr offer 24/7 accessibility, that 80% of sessions happen between 7 PM and 5 AM, a time when traditional counseling services are usually unavailable. This suggests that Counslr helps fill a critical gap, offering students and school community members a reliable way to talk to licensed counselors around the clock. The app was also used for a wide range of concerns, highlighting its potential to meet diverse mental health needs through both immediate and scheduled support.

“As we continue to provide school communities across the country with text-based support, we are finding that most of Counslr's users are first-time care seekers, with nearly 90% having never previously utilized their available mental health resources,” said Josh Liss, Counslr CEO. Adding that,“We're thrilled to bring support to those traditionally unreachable and make a real impact in the lives of people who need help, wherever they are."

Counslr will be demonstrating its wellness resources and text-based support application this week in Chicago, IL at the IASB.IASA.IASBO Joint Annual Conference, Booth 415, November 20-23rd.

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life's day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are“small” to help ensure that they stay“small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr's services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit .

