Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., (“RICK” or the "Company") (NYSE: RICK) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). RCI investors have until November 20, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via .

On September 16, 2025, New York's Office of the Attorney General announced the indictment of certain top executives of RCI, alleging that its investigation“revealed that RCI executives bribed an auditor with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) to avoid paying over $8 million in sales taxes to New York City and the state from 2010 to 2024.” On this news, RCI's stock price fell $25.80 per share, or 24.83%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $25.80 per share on September 17, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

