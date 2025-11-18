Cynomi Appoints Cybersecurity GTM Leader Erin Mclean As CMO To Drive Global Growth And Empower MSP & MSSP Revenue Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) McLean's appointment follows Cynomi's third consecutive CRN Stellar Startup Award, underscoring rapid momentum for its AI-powered agentic vCISO and cybersecurity management platform

Tel Aviv, Israel and Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A veteran cybersecurity marketing executive, McLean brings over a decade of experience driving global expansion and brand leadership at eSentire and Cyderes. Named among Cyber Defense Magazine's Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity, she is known for fostering community across the cybersecurity ecosystem, scaling high growth brands and driving go-to-market excellence.

“Having led go-to-market operations in the MSSP space, I immediately understood that every MSP and MSSP can use Cynomi to grow revenue while delivering stronger security protection and measurable customer value,” said Erin McLean, CMO, Cynomi.“Cynomi was built with the mission that every business deserves enterprise-grade cybersecurity - and that every service provider should be able to scale their revenue with it. It's a privilege to lead this brand's revolution and play a part in fueling our partners' successes.”

With McLean as CMO, Cynomi will continue to build on its momentum, following a third consecutive CRN Stellar Startup Award and a year of significant growth, more than doubling in both revenue and team size.

Cynomi's AI-powered platform empowers MSPs and MSSPs to fill the CISO talent gap, cut cybersecurity and compliance workloads by up to 70% and scale services that meet the growing expectations of their customers. Its advanced agentic capabilities for continuous cybersecurity and compliance management automate complex workflows, enhance partner efficiency and have already attracted a broad spectrum of partners, from SMB-focused MSPs to large strategic players such as Grant Thornton and Deutsche Telekom. To support its expanding partner ecosystem, Cynomi is enhancing its Partner Enablement Program in 2026, with new initiatives focused on marketing support, community development, and market education.

The company will also continue to elevate the vCISO Directory, connecting organizations with trusted cybersecurity leadership and reinforcing Cynomi's commitment to advancing the vCISO ecosystem. In early 2026, Cynomi will launch its new Agent Library, expanding its AI leadership with specialized agents available across the platform for compliance frameworks, technical account management, and GTM enablement - empowering MSPs and MSSPs to drive even further efficiency, growth, and client satisfaction.

“Erin's leadership comes at a pivotal time as global demand for managed cybersecurity continues to surge to over $90B by the end of 2025 (Canalys, 2025),” said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi.“Cynomi is perfectly positioned to help MSPs and MSSPs capture this momentum-unlocking new revenue streams, improving efficiency, and delivering the enterprise-grade protection every business deserves.”

For more information about Cynomi's award-winning vCISO and cybersecurity management platform, visit

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the leading agentic vCISO and cybersecurity management platform for MSPs and MSSPs. It standardizes and automates cybersecurity management-reducing manual work by up to 70% to help partners grow revenue and deliver proactive cybersecurity and compliance services. By improving service quality and enabling providers to deliver true CISO-level protection at scale, Cynomi empowers MSPs and MSSPs to grow their businesses, expand cybersecurity services, boost margins, and strengthen every client's security posture. Learn more at

Attachment

Erin McLean

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Cynomi +1 (410) 658-8246...