GLP-1 Medication Users To Represent 35% Of U.S. Food And Beverage Sales By 2030, New Circana Research Reveals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications is fundamentally reshaping U.S. consumer spending habits and creating significant shifts in the retail sector, according to new research from Circana LLC. The findings show that households using these medications, which currently account for 23% of all U.S. households, are projected to represent 35% of all food and beverage units sold by 2030, signaling a critical need for retailers and manufacturers to adapt.

The research highlights a clear pivot toward healthier lifestyles among GLP-1 users, driven by a 41-point increase in weight management being cited as their primary health goal since 2021. This shift directly impacts purchasing decisions, with consumers altering their baskets to align with new dietary preferences.

Key findings from the Circana report include:

Spending on traditional retail food and beverages has decreased among GLP-1 users while their spending at restaurants has increased.

Users are actively seeking products higher in protein, fiber, and healthy fats while purchases of items high in carbohydrates and sugar are declining.

Though they have reduced their overall retail food and beverage purchases, GLP-1 users still outspend non-users.

After discontinuing medication, consumers sustain some purchasing behaviors, with continued growth in produce, personal care, and household plastics/storage.

Other behaviors reverse post-medication, with a rebound in purchases of beverages and items from the refrigerated and frozen food departments.

“The rise of GLP-1 medications is a huge moment for the CPG industry,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor for Circana.“Our research shows shopper priorities are evolving quickly and dramatically. It's vital for retailers and manufacturers to pay close attention to these trends. The key to future success will be adapting product selections and marketing to line up with the new health-focused mindset of this growing group of shoppers.”

The study also found that despite the high cost being the primary reason for discontinuing use, 50% of previous GLP-1 users are likely to use the medications again in the future. This indicates a sustained impact on the market as consumers move in and out of active medication use but retain the health-conscious behaviors they adopted.

Helpful Link

Circana Webinar: GLP-1 Unlocked: Retail Impacts in a New Era of Accessibility

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.



CONTACT: Shelley Hughes Circana +1 312-731-1782...