Concentrix Is Named The Highest-Designated Leader In Everest Group's B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment For Second Consecutive Year

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced that leading research firm Everest Group has positioned the company as the Highest-Designated Leader in its Business-to-Business (B2B) Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the second year in a row.

Among 24 leading service providers evaluated for the report, Concentrix earned the Highest-Designated Leader spot for its ability to help businesses drive growth through intelligent, AI-powered sales solutions. Concentrix outperformed peers across key categories including Market Adoption, Vision and Strategy, Innovation and Investments, and Delivery Footprint.

“Concentrix delivers a comprehensive suite of B2B sales services spanning demand generation, inside sales, ad sales, channel sales, account management, customer success services and strategic consulting. Its robust line of in-house capabilities, including Lead Factory for AI-driven lead automation and the iX HelloTM platform for gen AI-powered virtual assistants for automating routine sales tasks, streamlining onboarding, and providing real-time coaching, further strengthen its capabilities,” says Sharang Sharma, Vice President at Everest Group.“In addition, Concentrix collaborates with leading technology organizations, and operates across key global markets. These factors, among others, have contributed to Concentrix's recognition as a Leader on the Everest Group's B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

“AI is reshaping how companies sell and buy, and B2B organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver personalized, data-driven experiences,” said Mike Naughton, Global Vice President of B2B Sales at Concentrix.“We're proud to be recognized for the work we're doing to help clients meet that challenge, simplifying complex sales ecosystems and using data, automation, and strategy to drive smarter, faster growth. This acknowledgment reflects how we're helping clients evolve today while building what's next for B2B sales.”

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we're the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix to learn more.

