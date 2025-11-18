Minister Of International Cooperation Meets President Of The Women's Development Business
Johannesburg: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with President of the Women's Development Business (WDB) HE Zanele Mbeki during her current visit to South Africa.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, in addition to WBD's experience in supporting women through microlending and building capabilities. They also discussed implementing joint initiatives to empower women and enhance the participation of women in South Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment