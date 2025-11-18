Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of International Cooperation Meets President Of The Women's Development Business


Johannesburg: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with President of the Women's Development Business (WDB) HE Zanele Mbeki during her current visit to South Africa.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them, in addition to WBD's experience in supporting women through microlending and building capabilities. They also discussed implementing joint initiatives to empower women and enhance the participation of women in South Africa.

The Peninsula

