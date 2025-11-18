PM, Palestinian Counterpart Hold Talks In Amman Affirm 'Deep-Rooted' Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Tuesday held talks at the Prime Ministry with Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, emphasizing the "deep-rooted" brotherly Jordanian-Palestinian relations and the "remarkable" attention from His Majesty King Abdullah II in this regard.Speaking at the meeting, PM Hassan affirmed that Jordan's positions are "firm and unwavering" in achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to end injustice and occupation, restore their legitimate rights, and establish their independent state on their national soil.The PM said Palestine holds "a special place in the hearts of Jordanians, foremost His Majesty, who has spared no effort in defending the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people in all regional and international forums, resulting in a series of international recognitions of the State of Palestine."During the discussions, the two sides stressed the need to build on the momentum of international recognition of the State of Palestine and the UN Security Council resolution in accordance with the plan of US President Donald Trump, and work with Washington to further bolster ceasefire in Gaza and enable the international peacekeeping force to fulfill its role.Talks also noted this effort is "essential" to guarantee security and stability for Palestinian people and create the appropriate conditions for launching a political process that achieves a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.PM Hassan added: "We will continue to send humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and medical support to our Palestinian brothers in Gaza through field hospitals and the "Restoring Hope" initiative, as well as providing treatment for wounded children and cancer patients."The PM affirmed Jordan's support for the reform efforts led by the Palestinian National Authority, as well as its support for steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their continued presence on their land as a top priority for restoring their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state on their national soil.The PM also affirmed Jordan's "commitment" to exerting all possible political, diplomatic, and humanitarian efforts in this regard.The PM expressed Jordan's rejection of the threats, repression, and aggression perpetrated by Israel and settlers against the Palestinian people.PM Hassan emphasized Jordan's continued commitment to its historical and legal role in safeguarding Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites under the Hashemite custodianship, and mobilizing international efforts to halt Israeli violations and provocations, and attempts to alter the status quo in the city of Jerusalem.The meeting also explored ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the trade, industrial, agricultural, and energy sectors.The PM reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people in various fields and its commitment to their economic empowerment.In this context, the two sides agreed that joint ministerial committees should be formed, and business forums should be held for people from both countries to enhance cooperation and establish partnerships.They added that these steps also aim to strengthen the role of the Jordanian-Palestinian Company for Marketing Agricultural Products, removing all obstacles to facilitate the movement of travelers and goods across the bridges, and assisting Palestinians in the fields of information technology, digitalization, and legislation related to e-commerce.For his part, the Palestinian PM expressed his appreciation for Jordan's positions, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, which reflect the "depth of the brotherly" bilateral relations.Mustafa presented an overview of the developments in the Palestinian territories, the efforts being made to solidify the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and halt the ongoing attacks in the West Bank, and the economic, social, and security obstacles imposed by Israel on the steadfast Palestinian people on their land.The Jordanian side at the talks was comprised of Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Ya'rub Qudah; Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Muhannad Shehadeh; and Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Abdul Latif Najdawi, while the Palestinian delegation consisted of Minister of National Economy, Muhammad Al-Amour.