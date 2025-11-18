Tom Ratcliffe

Lecturer in Sustainability, Tourism and Heritage Management, York St John University

I specialise in Sustainability, Tourism and Heritage studies including research themes such as:

Community identity, participation and stakeholder engagement

Contested landscapes, sustainable land management practices and land ownership and power.

Social and ecological inequalities and justices

Health and well-being in green spaces

Strategy, governance and policy in protected landscapes

Ecotourism

Sustainability pedagogies and epistemologies

My research explores culture and nature relationships within the context of the biodiversity and climate crises in the Anthropocene. In particular, my research has focussed on green spaces mainly UK National Parks and has used social science research methods including walking interviews.

Prior to returning to academic life in 2017, I worked as a Heritage and Tourism Consultant for five years designing strategic plans and conducting audience research projects for National Lottery Heritage Fund projects at heritage and landscape sites across the United Kingdom.

I co-ordinate York St John's Sustainability and Environmental Impact community of practice and our Protected Landscapes and National Parks research network from York Business School.

In addition, I co-ordinate the Ecological Justice Research Group and I am a member of the Visitor Economy and Experience Research Group and the Living Lab at York St John University.

–present Lecturer in Sustainability, Tourism and Heritage Management, York St John University

2021 Northumbria University, Doctor of Philosophy in Social Sciences

