Q.ANT Unveils Its Second-Generation Photonic Processor To Power The Next Wave Of AI And HPC

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stuttgart, Germany and St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Q.ANT today announced the availability of its next-generation Native Processing Unit: The Q.ANT NPU 2, with enhanced nonlinear processing capabilities to deliver orders-of-magnitude gains in energy efficiency and performance for AI and high-performance workloads. By performing nonlinear mathematics natively in light, the Q.ANT NPU 2 enables entirely new classes of AI and scientific applications including physical AI and advanced robotics, next-generation computer vision and industrial intelligence and physics-based simulation and scientific discovery. Q.ANT is offering its NPUs directly as a 19" Server Solution including x86 host processor and Linux operating system.

Key Takeaways:



Q introduces its second-generation photonic processor, directly addressing the growing energy crisis in AI and HPC.

Delivers orders-of-magnitude efficiency and performance gains by executing nonlinear mathematics natively in light. Photonic computing is scaling faster than CMOS, with Q.ANT demonstrating rapid, hardware-level progress year over year.

About ANT

Q is a photonic deep-tech scale-up developing photonic processing solutions that compute natively with light and deliver a scalable alternative to transistor-based systems. Its Light Empowered Native Arithmetic (LENA) architecture delivers analog co-processing power optimized for complex computation and enabling energy-efficient performance for next-generation AI and HPC applications. Q.ANT operates its own Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) chip pilot line in collaboration with the Institute for Microelectronics Stuttgart, IMS CHIPS, and is currently shipping its Native Processing Servers to selected partners. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Förtsch, Q.ANT is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.