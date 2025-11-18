Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $5.0 Million Private Placement Priced At The Market Under Nasdaq Rules

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 4,501,666 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in-lieu thereof), and together with unregistered Series C warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 9,003,332 shares of common stock, in a private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules (the“Offering”). The combined effective offering price for each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in-lieu thereof) and accompanying Series C warrant is $1.1107. The Series C warrants will have an exercise price of $0.8607 per share, will be exercisable immediately, and will expire on the five and one-half year anniversary from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are estimated to be approximately $5.0 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated Offering expenses. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 19, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the securities purchased in the private placement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering and the completion of the Offering. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“should,”“might,”“may,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“expects,”“plans,” and“proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the expected completion, timing and size of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and Autonomix's ability to file a registration statement registering the resale of the securities sold in the Offering. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

