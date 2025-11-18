Buy Event Tickets, Earn United Miles: Vivid Seats And United Airlines Team Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vivid Seats customers and MileagePlus® members can earn miles for flights, upgrades, and more when purchasing tickets to live events around the world









CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or“we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced a strategic collaboration with United Airlines, the world's largest airline*, to offer MileagePlus® members the ability to unlock new ways to earn miles on live events through Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats is offering United® MileagePlus members the ability to earn miles that can be used for flights, upgrades, bags, gift cards, and more, by purchasing live event tickets. Now all United® MileagePlus members are eligible to earn two miles per dollar spent on Vivid Seats purchases exclusively at Eligible United® MileagePlus Chase Cardmembers will be able to earn even more miles when paying for Vivid Seats tickets with their United credit card at United Explorer Cardmembers will earn three total miles for every dollar spent and United QuestSM Cardmembers will earn four total miles for every dollar spent. United ClubSM Cardmembers and United Club Business Cardmembers will earn five total miles for every dollar spent.

“As a company that is focused on rewarding customers, we are excited to partner with United Airlines which has one of the largest loyalty programs in the world with over 130 million members,” said Lawrence Fey, Vivid Seats CEO.“Strategic collaborations like these allow us to leverage our infrastructure and tap into exciting new audiences as we continue to focus on reaching and rewarding more live event fans around the world.”

Vivid Seats and United Airlines are collaborating to connect millions of customers to personalized content through United's Kinective Media, the first traveler media network operated by an airline. Media from Vivid Seats is running across the full traveler journey, including the airline's 3D In-Flight Map, one of the most popular elements of the inflight entertainment experience, which gives passengers a detailed view of where the aircraft is while on the ground and throughout the flight path.

To learn more about how MileagePlus® members can now earn miles on Vivid Seats tickets to see their favorite sports teams, comedians, performers, and to start earning, visit .

*As measured by available seat miles

**Terms and conditions apply

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should“Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to or calling 866-848-8499.

