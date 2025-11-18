Greek Government Officials And Industry Leaders Presenting In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Business and Investment Landscape in Greece
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greek Government Officials and Industry Leaders will be presenting at the 27th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum entitled “Building on Success: Unlocking Greece's Investment Potential,” on Monday, December 8, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club.
Organized in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, the Athens Exchange Group, Lead Sponsors Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & TEN Ltd., and the support of many other major global investment banks, this prestigious forum is the longest-running investment summit on Greece held abroad.
Under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York, the event gathers Government officials, top industry leaders and experts from Greece, EU, and the U.S., to discuss Greece's most pressing economic developments and outlook.
The forum includes high-level panels on key sectors such as banking, energy, real estate, and healthcare, plus exclusive 1x1 meetings with senior government and corporate leaders, fostering investment opportunities and dialogue with Greece's top decision-makers.
We invite you to Join the Forum and Request 1x1 meetings with the participating:
Greek Government Officials
H.E. Kostis Hatzidakis, Vice President of the Government H.E. Christos Dimas, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Hellenic Republic H.E. Niki Kerameus, Minister of Labour & Social Security, Hellenic Republic H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism, Hellenic Republic H.E. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hellenic Republic Mr. Dimitrios Tsakonas, Director General, Public Debt Management Agency Mr. George Pitsilis, Governor – Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Hellenic Republic Mr. Konstantinos Angelopoulos, Deputy CEO, Growthfund
ATHEX Listed Companies
Alpha Bank S.A. (ATH: ALPHA)
Alter Ego Media S.A. (ATH: AEM)
Athens International Airport S.A. (ATH: AIA)
Athens Water Supply & Sewage Company S.A. (ATH: EYDAP)
Avax S.A. (ATH: AVAX)
CrediaBank S.A. (ATH: CREDIA)
Dimand S.A. (ATH: DIMAND)
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (ATH: EUROB)
GEK TERNA S.A. (ATH: GEKTERNA)
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (ATH: ELPE)
LAMDA Development S.A. (ATH: LAMDA)
Metlen Energy & Metals PLC (ATH: MTLN) (LSE: MTLN)
National Bank of Greece S.A. (ATH: ETE)
Orilina Properties REIC (ATH: ORILINA)
Public Power Corporation S.A. (ATH: PPC)
QUALCO Group S.A. (ATH: QLCO)
International Listed Companies
Energean PLC (LSE: ENOG) (TASE: ENOG)
Request a Meeting here
Meetings are exclusively reserved for institutional investors.
Each company will hold a 40-minute group meeting.
Attendance of forum sessions and participation in meetings is complimentary.
Please note that lunch and dinner for this event are available for an additional fee. For further information or to make arrangements, please feel free to contact ...
What Awaits You:
Powerful Keynotes & Panel Discussions
Gain firsthand insights from global leaders shaping the future of Greece's economy and investment landscape. Learn about emerging trends, strategic opportunities, and policy priorities directly from the people driving change. Interactive Q&A Sessions
Join the conversation and explore key issues through direct dialogue with our speakers. Ask your questions, exchange perspectives, and take away actionable ideas tailored to your interests. High-Impact Networking Opportunities
Connect with senior executives, investors, and policymakers during dedicated networking breaks and the closing reception where meaningful discussions turn into lasting partnerships.
For more information and to register visit here:
Distinguished Speakers Participating
OTHER GREEK OFFICIALS
Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO - Athens Exchange Group (via webcast) Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos, CEO - Enterprise Greece Mr. Andreas Fiorentinos , Secretary General - Greek National Tourism Organization - GNTO
EUROPEAN UNION REPRESENTATIVE
Mr. Robert Blotevogel, Advisor to Head of Economic Risk Analysis, European Stability Mechanism ESM
OTHER US SPEAKERS
Mr. Michael Kratsios, National Science & Technology Advisor - The White House (via webcast) Dr. John Ardill, VP - Global Exploration - ExxonMobil Upstream Company Mr. Harris Mehos, Managing Director - U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Mr. Alex Blades - Partner , Paulson & Co.
LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER
H.E. Kostis Hatzidakis, Vice President of the Government
Participating Companies & Organizations
| GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS
Barclays BNP Paribas Goldman Sachs International Morgan Stanley UBS International Ambrosia Capital AXIA Ventures Group GREEK SECURITIES FIRMS
EUROPEAN ORGANIZATIONS
LISTED COMPANIES
Aegean Airlines S.A. Alpha Bank Alter Ego Media Athens Exchange Group Athens International Airport Athens Water Supply & Sewage Company SA (EYDAP) CrediaBank Attica Group AVAX Group Dimand S.A. Eurobank S.A. GEK Terna Group of Companies HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings AKTOR Group of Companies LAMDA Development Metlen Energy & Metals National Bank of Greece Opap Orilina Properties REIC OTE Group of Companies Public Power Corporation Renewables – PPC Qualco Group Viohalco Companies INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS
Brook Lane Capital CVC Capital Partners Paulson & Co.
| INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES
Applied Materials Colliers Greece Deloitte Energean ExxonMobil Upstream Company EY FTSE Russel Flott & Co. PC GMR GROUP Google Hill International KPMG in Greece McKinsey & Co. Oliver Wyman PwC Greece Kentriki - Savills Greece U.S. International Development Finance Corporation OTHER COMPANIES/ORGANIZATIONS
American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce AmCham Athens Economics Ltd - JLL Alliance Partner DECA Investments Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. – DESFA EFA GROUP Enterprise Greece EOS Capital Partners Greek National Tourism Organization - GNTO Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece HACC Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce Halcyon Equity Partners Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI ex TANEO) Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) Kos Biotechnology Partners Rafarm TEMES S.A. Thermo Fisher Scientific Threshold Ventures LAW FIRMS
Bernitsas Law D.C. CHRISTOPOULOS & PARTNERS LAW FIRM DLA Piper UK Fortsakis, Diakopoulos & Associates Law Firm (FDMA) Koutalidis Law Firm Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm Machas & Partners Law Firm Milbank Lambadarios Law Firm PotamitisVekris Reed Smith LLP Saplegal - A.S. Papadimitriou & Partners Law Firm Thesis Law Firm GLOBAL SHIPPING COMPANIES
Castor Maritime Inc. & TORO Corp. Costamare Shipping Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Tsakos Energy Navigation - TEN Ltd.
Reserve your spot and join us for a day filled with valuable conversations, new perspectives, and business development opportunities.
Contact Details
For 1x1 meeting inquiries, please contact: ...
For more information and to register visit here:
THE FORUM IS ORGANIZED
IN COOPERATION WITH : New York Stock Exchange – NYSE & Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group)
UNDER THE AUSPICES : of the Consulate General of Greece in New York. Greek Trade Office in New York - Consulate General of Greece in New York
SPONSORS:
Lead Sponsors: Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley. Tsakos Energy Navigation - TEN Ltd., has been Lead Sponsor for the last 17 years.
Gold Sponsors: Alpha Bank. Barclays. BNP Paribas. CrediaBank. EY. UBS International
Grand Sponsors: AKTOR Group of Companies. Athens International Airport (AIA). AXIA Ventures Group. OTE Group of Companies. Deloitte. Eurobank. GEK TERNA Group of Companies. GNTO – GREEK NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANISATION. HELLENiQ Energy. KBVL Law Firm. KPMG in Greece. Metlen Energy & Metals. Milbank. National Bank of Greece. Public Power Corporation – PPC. PwC Greece. Qualco Group. Reed Smith LLP
Sponsors: AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A.. ALTER EGO MEDIA S.A.. Ambrosia Capital. Athens Economics Ltd – JLL Alliance Partner. ATTICA Group. AVAX Group. Bernitsas Law. Colliers Greece. D.C. CHRISTOPOULOS & PARTNERS LAW FIRM. DECA INVESTMENTS. Dimand S.A.. DLA Piper UK. Energean. ENTERPRISE GREECE. Fortsakis, Diakopoulos & Associates Law Firm (FDMA). Growthfund, the National Fund of Greece. Halkyon Equity Partners. Hill International. Koutalidis Law Firm. Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm. Lambadarios Law Firm. LAMDA Development. Machas & Partners Law Firm. Orilina Properties REIC. PotamitisVekris. Kentriki - Savills Greece. Saplegal - A.S. Papadimitriou & Partners Law Firm. Thermo Fisher Scientific. Thesis Law Firm. Viohalco Companies
Supporting Sponsors: EYDAP - Athens Water Supply & Sewerage Company SA. EOS Capital Partners. Flott & Co. PC. Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA). NBG Securities. OPAP S.A.
Supporters: Applied Materials. American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. Brook Lane Capital. CVC Capital Partners. Google. GMR Group. Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI ex TANEO). HACC Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce. Kos Biotechnology Partners. Rafarm. Threshold Ventures
Breakfast Sponsor: Castor Maritime Inc.. Toro Corp.
Cocktail Reception Sponsor: Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS:
UNDER THE AUSPICES : of the Consulate General of Greece in New York. Greek Trade Office in New York - Consulate General of Greece in New York
. AHEPA. AHI - American Hellenic Institute. Brain Regain. Cyprus - US Chamber of Commerce. Deon Policy Institute. EFM - European Financial Management Association. Endeavor. European American Chamber of Commerce, New York. HABA - Hellenic American Bankers Association. Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce. HAT – Hellenic Association of Treasurers. HIAS - Hellenic Institute of Advanced Studies. HLA - Hellenic Lawyers Association. Hellenic Federation of New Jersey. HMS – Hellenic Medical Society of New York. HPW - Hellenic Professional Women Inc.. HAWK - Hellenic American Women's Council. Intercollegiate Hellenic Society Global - I.H.S. Global. Leadership 100. THI - The Hellenic Initiative. World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (PADEE-WHIA)
MEDIA PARTNERS:
Official TV Media Partner: MEGA TV
Digital News Media Partner – ΑΠΕ: Athens - Macedonian News Agency
Greek Print & Digital News:
TO VIMA co. Banking News. Hellas Journal. World Energy News
Greek American Media:
Εθνικός Κήρυξ – The National Herald Αναμνήσεις. Cosmos FM 91.5 NY. Greek News USA. Hellenic DNA. Hellenic News of America
Greek American Supporting Television Partner: New Greek Television
CommentsNo comment