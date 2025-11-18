Longevity-Focused Health Fueling U.S. Anti-Aging Products Market Projected To Reach $27 Billion By 2033

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advance anti-aging therapies market is expanding quickly fueled by a larger senior population and increased consumer focus on preventive and longevity-focused health. A report from Grand View Research said that the U.S. anti-aging products market size was USD 14.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2033. Globally, the anti-aging market is forecasted to surpass $421.4 billion in revenue by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%, per data from a report by P&S Intelligence. The market is driven by an increasing demand for high-performance skincare solutions that offer visible, long-term results. Consumers are particularly focused on products that target fine lines, wrinkles, and skin elasticity, with a growing interest in advanced formulations that combine anti-aging benefits with overall skin health. The Grand View Research report said:“There's a strong preference for products that contain potent ingredients such as retinoids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, which are believed to improve skin texture and promote collagen production. Clean beauty is also a major trend, with many consumers opting for anti-aging products that feature natural, organic, and non-toxic ingredients, as well as sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. According to a survey conducted across the U.S. in 2023, 63% of the respondents seek skin care products with natural ingredients that are good for their skin and the planet.” Healthcare companies active in the markets this week include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME), Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS).

Grand View Research added:“In addition, the market is also driven by the aging population, increased disposable income, and heightened awareness through social media and influencers. Technological advancements in skincare diagnostics and personalized regimens are also shaping consumer preferences. The rise of men's grooming and wellness culture is expanding the market demographic. Moreover, easy accessibility through e-commerce platforms is accelerating product adoption nationwide.” It concluded:“The U.S. anti-aging products industry consists of both established industry leaders and emerging brands. Key players are continuously adapting to changing consumer preferences and advancing skincare technologies to expand their product offerings and strengthen their market share. Innovation in ingredient formulations and personalized solutions remains central to maintaining competitive advantage. This dynamic environment drives ongoing growth and diversification within the market.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Austrianova Secure Exclusive License for Klotho Producing Cell Line to Advance Anti-Aging Therapies - Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the“Company”), an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for diabetes and age-related disorders, today announced that its 50/50 joint venture (Klothonova) with Austrianova has entered into an exclusive, worldwide License Agreement with Klothea Bio, Inc. The license agreement, effective immediately, grants Klothonova exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Klothea Bio's proprietary Klotho producing cells, encapsulated using Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® technology, for the treatment of diseases and conditions in humans and animals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Klothea Bio-a Delaware-based biotechnology company specializing in Klotho protein research and therapeutic applications-provides Klothonova access to a proprietary Klotho generating cell line.

Klotho, often referred to as the“longevity protein,” has demonstrated significant potential in combating key drivers of aging such as cellular senescence and chronic inflammation. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of regenerative and anti-aging therapies that target the cellular mechanisms underlying longevity and chronic disease, positioning Klotho-based treatments at the forefront of next-generation anti-aging innovations.

Under the agreement, Klothonova will leverage this technology in conjunction with Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation platform to encapsulate Klothea's genetically modified cell line that overexpresses Klotho proteins. This aims to create encapsulated, implantable therapies capable of sustained, localized delivery, enhancing safety and efficacy for applications in regenerative medicine and disease prevention.

“This license represents a pivotal milestone for Klothonova and underscores Avant's commitment to transforming biotech innovation into real-world impact,” said Avant Technologies CEO, Chris Winter.“By combining Klothea's cutting-edge Klotho expertise with our joint venture's advanced cell encapsulation technology, we're poised to pioneer therapies that could redefine healthy aging and extend quality of life for millions.”

The Field of Use encompasses the treatment of a wide array of diseases and conditions, enabling Klothonova to pursue comprehensive development programs from preclinical research through commercialization. Key terms in the agreement include milestone payments tied to development and regulatory achievements, as well as royalties on net sales, ensuring aligned incentives for rapid advancement.

This agreement builds on the September 2025 formation of Klothonova as a joint venture between Avant Technologies and Austrianova, which was established to focus on Klotho-based cell therapies. Since its launch in October 2025, Klothonova has initiated the preparatory work needed for GMP-manufacturing of the encapsulated Klotho-overexpressing cell line, with plans to advance into IND-enabling studies in the coming year. CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

In other recent developments and happenings in the biotech market include:

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, recently announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a leadership transition plan to become effective January 1, 2026:



Najat Khan, Ph.D., currently Chief R&D and Commercial Officer and a Board Member, will succeed Co-Founder and CEO Chris Gibson, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and President. Najat will also continue in her role as a member of the Board of Directors.

Chris Gibson, Ph. D., current Co-Founder and CEO, will transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors and an interim Executive Advisor Rob Hershberg, MD/Ph.D., Recursion's current Chairman, will transition to Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director



The planned appointments reflect our shared commitment to continuity, collaboration, and the next phase of Recursion's journey evolving the OS platform, advancing its pipeline, and bringing transformational medicines to patients.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, recently announced positive follow-up data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of its investigational product nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) in patients with transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Results were shared in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“These longer-term data showed a consistent and durable reduction in TTR and stability or improvement in multiple markers of cardiomyopathy following a single dose of nex-z,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D.“It's remarkable that even in patients with advanced heart failure, a population that declines rapidly, disease stabilization or improvement was observed out to 24 months in a majority of participants. We look forward to seeing how these data mature in longer-term follow up. In addition, we are working diligently to address the ongoing clinical hold the FDA placed on our MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials.”

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, recently announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) in combination with chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra® (tislelizumab), as a first-line treatment for HER2-positive (HER2+) locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, including cancers of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction, and esophagus. The results were announced today by Zymeworks' development and commercialization partners, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Jazz) and BeOne Medicines (BeOne).

The safety profile of Ziihera in combination with chemotherapy, with or without Tevimbra, was generally consistent with the known safety profile of each agent with no new safety signals observed in the two investigational combination arms, and supports the overall benefit-risk of Ziihera for use in this indication.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), recently announced new data demonstrating the impact of amyloid co-pathology on cognitive outcomes in Parkinson's patients and the therapeutic efficacy of buntanetap in this population.

In the Company's Phase 3 study in early PD (NCT05357989), buntanetap halted cognitive decline across the overall patient population, with the greatest improvement observed in those with mild dementia. Further analysis revealed that approximately 25% of them exhibited amyloid co-pathology and experienced more pronounced cognitive decline over the course of the study, which was counteracted and reversed by buntanetap.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Avant Technologies, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:... - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: