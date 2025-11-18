Clearmind Medicine Announces Positive Top-Line Results From First Cohort Of Its FDA-Approved Phase I/Iia Clinical Trial For Alcohol Use Disorder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced positive top-line results from the first cohort of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CMND-100, the Company's proprietary non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based oral drug candidate for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The top-line data from the first cohort demonstrate a favorable safety profile, with no serious adverse events reported and the treatment generally well-tolerated across all participants. Additionally, the cohort showed strong treatment observance, with high adherence to the dosing regimen and protocol requirements, underscoring the feasibility and patient acceptability of CMND-100 in a clinical setting. These encouraging early findings support the ongoing evaluation of CMND-100 as a potential breakthrough therapy for AUD, a condition affecting millions worldwide where effective treatments remain limited.

These results build on the Company's previous announcement on October 30, 2025, regarding the successful completion of dosing in the first cohort, where six patients were enrolled and treated-two at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and four at Yale School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry. The multinational, multicenter trial, conducted under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved clinical protocol, is designed as a single- and multiple-dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile, and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100 in participants with heavy binge drinking or AUD.

“We are thrilled with these initial top-line results from the first cohort, which“indicate an encouraging safety profile and excellent treatment observance of CMND-100,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine.“Building on our recent milestone of completing dosing at premier institutions like Johns Hopkins and Yale, these data provide strong momentum as we advance toward full data readout and subsequent cohorts. Our goal remains to pioneer neuroplastogen -derived therapies that offer real hope to those battling addiction, and these results bring us one step closer to that vision.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY0.”

