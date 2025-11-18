Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Quanex Building Products Corporation Investors


2025-11-18 09:02:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Quanex Building Products Corporation, (“Quanex” or the“Company”) (NYSE: NX) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 12, 2024 and September 5, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Quanex investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On September 4, 2025, Quanex issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Quanex issued non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.69, missing consensus estimates by $0.15. The press release quoted Quanex's Chief Executive Officer as stating that“[a] significant amount of work had to be done to re-segment the business,” as well as describing“macroeconomic uncertainty and low consumer confidence, as well as operational issues related to the legacy Tyman window and door hardware business in Mexico” as“challenges for us in our third quarter[.]” On this news, Quanex's stock price fell $2.73 per share, or 13.06%, to close at $18.18 per share on September 5, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN18112025004107003653ID1110361075



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search