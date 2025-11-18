Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Fortinet, Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fortinet, Inc., (“Fortinet” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTNT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 8, 2024 and August 6, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Fortinet investors have until November 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Fortinet investors have until November 21, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 6, 2025, Fortinet reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results. In response, Investor's Business Daily quoted William Blair analyst Jonathan Ho as stating,“Investors were left confused by the company's formal statement that 40% to 50% of its accelerated firewall refresh (estimated to be a $450 million, 650,000 unit opportunity) was now completed. This is driving confusion about why Fortinet is not seeing stronger product revenue growth and billings materialize.” On this news, Fortinet's stock price fell $21.28 per share, or 22.03%, to close at $75.30 per share on August 7, 2025.

