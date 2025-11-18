Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of KBR, Inc. Investors


2025-11-18 09:02:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises KBR, Inc., (“KBR” or the "Company") (NYSE: KBR) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). KBR investors have until November 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 20, 2025, KBR issued a press release announcing that“HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR... Joint Venture, informed us on June 18, 2025, that U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has terminated HomeSafe's role in the Global Household Goods Contract, a contract designed to improve the moving system for military service members and their families.” On this news, KBR's stock price fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 per share on June 20, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN18112025004107003653ID1110361070



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search