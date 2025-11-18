Fewer Americans Plan To Travel For Thanksgiving Despite Gas Prices Near Multi-Year Lows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With gas prices steady at $3.02, other factors lead to uncertainty around Thanksgiving travel

DALLAS, TX, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fewer Americans plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving this year, even as gas prices remain near the lowest holiday level since the pandemic, according to GasBuddy, North America's trusted fuel savings platform for more than 25 years. GasBuddy forecasts a national average price of gas of $3.02 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, matching last year and marking one of the cheapest holiday averages since 2021.

GasBuddy's 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Survey shows that 60% of Americans plan to take a road trip, a sharp decrease from 72% last year. The decline comes despite stable fuel prices and points to a more home-centered holiday season.

“Gas prices are cooperating this Thanksgiving, but that's not translating into more travelers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.“Drivers have grown more resilient to price swings, yet I worry that concerns about a cooling economy may be weighing on Americans' willingness to travel. Even with affordable gas, economic uncertainty can make people stay closer to home.”

According to the survey, 74% say gas prices have no effect on their Thanksgiving travel plan s, up from roughly 56% last year. Among those traveling, patterns remain familiar:



56% will cross at least one state line.

66% expect to drive more than 100 miles. Most plan to leave early to mid-morning on Wednesday, November 26.

Gas stations remain the most common pit stop, driven by convenience, price, and clean restrooms. A majority (60%) say they'll use a loyalty or cash-back program to save on fuel, though slightly fewer than last year. Drivers can also join Pay with GasBuddy+ to save a guaranteed 3–5 cents per gallon on every fill-up. Visit gasbuddy/pay to learn more.

“Even with fewer people on the road, it pays to compare prices before filling up,” added De Haan.“Crossing a state line can mean a 10–25 cent jump in prices, and in rare cases, differences of up to a dollar per gallon. Tools like GasBuddy and Pay with GasBuddy+ can make a meaningful difference on longer trips.”

This holiday season, GasBuddy is giving away 350,000 GasBuddy Rewards points and a $1,500 prepaid digital card to two lucky winners as part of its Fuel Your Sleigh Giveaway. Learn more about how to enter up to three times per day at .

