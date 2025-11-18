DP World Among Canada's Top 100 Employers For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National recognition highlights a culture of innovation, employee well-being, and community engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026 - marking the company's first appearance on the national list. This recognition reflects how DP World's people-first culture underpins its mission to make trade flow.

The annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project, managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc. evaluates companies based on eight key criteria: Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

Kristina Leung, Managing Editor, Canada's Top 100 Employers , said:“What distinguishes this year's winners is their steadfast commitment to employees. Leading employers are carefully listening to their workforce and ensuring strong support remains in place. Over the past year, we've seen a greater emphasis on financial security to help employees feel more confident, even amid economic uncertainty. But importantly, there has been no broad pullback in benefits or working conditions among the best employers.”

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“Being recognized among Canada's Top 100 Employers is an incredible milestone for our team. It reflects our commitment to cultivating a culture where innovation, inclusion, and personal growth thrive. Our people are the foundation of our success, and this recognition reaffirms our focus on building a workplace that empowers them to make a difference – across our terminals, offices, and the communities we serve.”

Investing in People and Purpose

DP World's inclusion in the national ranking builds on its seven consecutive years of recognition as one of BC's Top Employers and recent Great Place To Work®certification. Across its Canadian operations, the company fosters a culture that prioritizes safety, well-being, and career development.

Among its standout initiatives are comprehensive health and wellness benefits, including mental health resources, wellness spending accounts, as well as leadership and learning programs such as WomenLead, MentorHer, and Finance for Non-Finance Managers. Employees also receive two paid volunteer days each year and access to donation-matching programs that support local communities and sustainability efforts.

A Growing Legacy

DP World directly employs nearly 500 people across Canada – and thousands more indirectly through union and supply chain partners – operating terminals in Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey, and Saint John. The company recently announced a new freight forwarding office in Toronto and the development of a new container terminal in Montreal, further strengthening the country's connectivity to global markets and creating new opportunities for local employment and trade.

The company continues to invest in workforce development, sustainability, and community partnerships that reflect its long-term commitment to Canada's trade and economic growth.

“Our employees are the heart of our operations, and we're proud to see their passion, creativity, and collaboration recognized on a national stage,” Smith added.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Now in its 26th year, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition recognizing organizations with exceptional human-resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Mediacorp editors evaluate employers using eight long-standing criteria: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Each winner's detailed“Reasons for Selection” is published to provide transparency in the selections and offer practical insights for employers and job-seekers. The competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada.

