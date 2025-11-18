Monarch Casino Resort Spa Earns AAA Four Diamond Hotel Designation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious recognition places Monarch among a select group of the highest-ranking hotels in the nation

Denver, CO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Front Range travelers seeking a close-to-home luxury escape, our out-of-state visitors bound for Colorado's high country this ski season, there's a brand new AAA Four Diamond hotel to book accommodations, Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Earning the designation for the first time, Monarch Casino joins a select group of Four Diamond hotels out of the 27,000 that AAA considers.

AAA's Four Diamond designation recognizes hotels that meet stringent standards for style, amenities, cleanliness, and consistently attentive service. The honor adds to Monarch's growing list of national accolades, including Spa Monarch's #2 ranking in USA Today's 10Best Hotel Spas (second consecutive year), a top 5 placement in Newsweek's 2024“Best Overall Casino Outside Las Vegas,” and, most recently, nominated for the 2025 Best Players Club by Newsweek.

“Earning AAA Four Diamonds is a proud moment for our hotel Team Members, whose commitment to cleanliness, comfort, and consistently professional service meets the extremely high bar set by AAA's independent inspectors,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing.“From our spacious, mountain-modern hotel rooms and suites to Spa Monarch and our award-winning dining, no detail is too small, making a stay at Monarch feel effortlessly luxurious and uniquely Colorado.”

This Four Diamond designation is significant, as it marks Monarch's first since the debut of its 23-story hotel tower in 2021, signaling that the guest experience continues to be top-priority beyond the fanfare of the resort's luxury expansion grand opening.

A luxury overnight stay in the heart of the Rocky Mountains



Monarch Hotel: Monarch Casino's hotel features 516 mountain-modern rooms and suites, including specialty suites with expansive living areas, premium finishes, in-spas, and spa-style bathrooms featuring deep soaking tubs and luxe showers.

Room and Suite Amenities: An overnight stay grants access to Monarch's rooftop indoor infinity pool, which also houses indoor hot tubs and an outdoor hot tub, providing a year-round alpine ambiance and panoramic mountain views.

Spa Monarch: This is the ultimate relaxation experience, a nationally recognized rooftop spa where rejuvenation awaits

Award-Winning Dining: This is led by the flagship white-tablecloth Monarch Chophouse, with additional fine-dining options at Bistro Mariposa and elevated experiences at The Buffet and Twenty-Four 7.

Gaming: Guests are immersed in nearly 60,000 square feet of gaming floor, which includes more than 1,100 state-of-the-art electronic gaming machines, 43 table games with red-hot no-limit action, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and Colorado's most well-appointed poker room. Exclusive Mid-Week Deals: The best way to experience all Monarch has to offer without the wait of the packed weekend crowds is to explore Monarch during the week. Visit MonarchBlackHawk for the latest offers

Located just 45 minutes from downtown Denver in the historic gold mining city of Black Hawk, Monarch Casino Resort Spa delivers world-class entertainment and hospitality with the backdrop of Colorado's breathtaking Rocky Mountains.

About Monarch Casino Resort Spa

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is a premier hospitality destination in Black Hawk, Colorado, offering upscale accommodations, fine dining, an expansive casino, and its nationally recognized Spa Monarch. With a focus on delivering unforgettable guest experiences, Monarch blends luxury, relaxation, and entertainment in the heart of the Rockies.

For more information about Spa Monarch and Monarch Casino Resort Spa, please visit.

Attachment

Monarch Casino Corner View Spa Suite

CONTACT: Erica Ferris Monarch Casino Resort Spa 720-406-3769...