Nexalin's 15 Milliamp Neurostimulation Device Demonstrates Promising Results In Treating Gambling Disorder With Alcohol Use Comorbidity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peer-reviewed case report published in The American Journal on Addictions highlights significant clinical improvement and sustained abstinence following Nexalin's non-invasive therapy

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the“Company” or“Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFSTM) of the brain, today announced the publication of an independent, peer-reviewed study in The American Journal on Addictions titled“High-intensity transcranial alternating current stimulation for gambling disorder comorbidities with alcohol use disorders: A case report.”

The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Nexalin's 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device in a patient diagnosed with both gambling disorder (GD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD). Following 20 outpatient treatment sessions over 10 days, the patient achieved complete abstinence from gambling and alcohol, along with marked improvement in cognitive control and no adverse effects during a three-month follow-up period.

According to the authors, Nexalin's device“is a safe, efficacious potential treatment for GD-AUD comorbidity,” marking the first published clinical application of this technology for a dual-diagnosis condition. The researchers further noted that“the intervention was well-tolerated” and that improvements in cognitive function appeared to precede sustained behavioral change, suggesting a neuroplastic mechanism involving deeper brain network modulation.

The case was conducted by investigators at the Shanghai Mental Health Center, part of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, using the Nexalin system, which is approved in China for the treatment of depression and insomnia. Each session delivered a 15 mA current at 77.5 Hz for 40 minutes. The study was registered on ClinicalTrials (Identifier: NCT06195995) and received prior ethics approval.

“This publication reinforces what we believe to be the growing scientific validation of Nexalin's 15 mA device as a non-pharmacological approach for addressing addiction and other complex neuropsychiatric conditions,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, Inc.“These results underscore how Nexalin's frequency-based neurostimulation represents a breakthrough in non-invasive stimulation of the brain. Nexalin's proprietary approach to brain health safely modulates disturbed neural circuits involved in mental health, substance abuse and addiction, offering hope for patients with few effective treatment options.”

The authors concluded that the findings warrant larger, controlled trials to further evaluate Nexalin's 15 mA device in treating addiction comorbidities and other psychiatric disorders.

“This publication in such a respected medical journal highlights the growing international recognition of our technology's unique approach to whole brain stimulation,” added White.“We remain committed to advancing global research and expanding access to this breakthrough, drug-free therapy.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic frequency-based medical technology to treat mental health issues. Evidence indicates Nexalin's neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its Gen-2 and Gen-3 next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin's future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, . Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email:...